GAMEDAY: Capitals at Jets

6:30 pm CT - TV: Sportsnet; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

2324_Gameday-2568x1444
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets begin a three-game homestand on Monday night when they welcome the Washington Capitals to Canada Life Centre at 6:30 CT.

The Jets are coming off a 5-0 loss in Vancouver on Saturday but hope to bounce back this evening facing the Capitals for the first time this season. Winnipeg will hold their morning skate at 10:30 am CT and is expected that the newest Jets Tyler Toffoli and Colin Miller will take part of their first skate with their teammates. Check back here to see where they will slot into the lineup.

Winnipeg enters the day tied for second in the Central with Colorado and four points back of the Dallas Stars for first place.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

Winnipeg is 21-8-2 at home this season, including 15-3-1 in their past 19 home contests. The Jets have won 20 games at home for the seventh time in the past eight seasons. Mark Scheifele leads the Jets in scoring at home with 32 points (7G, 25A) in 28 games, while Kyle Connor has a team-leading 16 goals as part of his 25 points in 22 games.

News Feed

Three things - Jets struggle in first period in Vancouver

Pregame with Paul - Nikolaj Ehlers (Mar. 9, 2024)

GAMEDAY: Jets at Canucks

Three things - Jets defend well in Seattle

Pregame with Paul - Laurent Brossoit (Mar. 8, 2024)

Jets add valuable playoff experience

Scheifele, Iafallo among Jets thrilled with new additions

Jets acquire Colin Miller from Devils

Jets acquire Toffoli from Devils

GAMEDAY: Jets at Kraken

Practice Report - Back on Track

Tailed by a camera crew with Morgan Barron

Jets Prospect Report - March

Three things - Scheifele joins 700 point club in loss

Pregame with Paul - Brenden Dillon (Mar. 5, 2024)

GAMEDAY: Kraken at Jets

Morrissey named Third Star of the Week

Three things - Another comeback win