GAMEDAY: Capitals at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets begin a three-game homestand on Monday night when they welcome the Washington Capitals to Canada Life Centre at 6:30 CT.

The Jets are coming off a 5-0 loss in Vancouver on Saturday but hope to bounce back this evening facing the Capitals for the first time this season. Winnipeg will hold their morning skate at 10:30 am CT and is expected that the newest Jets Tyler Toffoli and Colin Miller will take part of their first skate with their teammates. Check back here to see where they will slot into the lineup.

Winnipeg enters the day tied for second in the Central with Colorado and four points back of the Dallas Stars for first place.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

Winnipeg is 21-8-2 at home this season, including 15-3-1 in their past 19 home contests. The Jets have won 20 games at home for the seventh time in the past eight seasons. Mark Scheifele leads the Jets in scoring at home with 32 points (7G, 25A) in 28 games, while Kyle Connor has a team-leading 16 goals as part of his 25 points in 22 games.