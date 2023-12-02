GAMEDAY: Blackhawks at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets look to end their three game losing skid when they host the Chicago Blackhawks at 2 pm CT at Canada Life Centre today.

The Jets will try to bounce back from a disappointing 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. They led 1-0 going into the third period and had contained the two Oiler stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl for 40 minutes. The Oilers would score three goals in the final seven minutes including Draisiatl's game winning goal which came on the power play with 2:12 remaining.

Today, the Jets will face another Connor, this time the NHL Rookie of the Month for November, Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks.

Speaking of November, The Jets went 8-5-0 after going 9-3-0 in November last season. Since 2017, Winnipeg is 49-24-6 in games played in November. The franchise record for most wins in November is 10, which occurred in 2019. Kyle Connor led the Jets in scoring in November with 17 points (9G, 8A) in 13 games, which was tied for 11th in the NHL.

Declan Chisholm will be playing his first game in the NHL since January 29, 2022 for the Jets this afternoon. Chisholm has never played a regular season game at Canada Life Centre in the NHL. Vladislav Namestnikov won't be in the Jets lineup as he is out for at least the next two games with a lower body injury. David Gustafsson will return to the fourth line this afternoon.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Maybe too much time defending. We spent a lot of time in our d-zone. I’m not sure what the time of possession was but it felt like we were defending a lot. So ideally, we are not defending that much. But the guys did a pretty good job pretty much all that game of having our reads right and playing hard and making it really tough on those top end guys. Even strength they get nothing, Bucky was a big part of that, he made some huge saves. We have to do a better job of creating offence and not playing as much defence.” - Jets defenceman Dylan DeMelo on how well the team is defending but needs to create more offence.

STATS OF THE DAY

After allowing 13 goals in his first three starts of the season, goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is 9-4-1 with a 2.20 goals-against average and .924 save percentage in his past four starts. He’s allowed two goals or less in nine of his past 14 starts. He has a .941 save percentage is his past six starts.