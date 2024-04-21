GAMEDAY: Avalanche at Jets

7:00 pm CT - TV: Sportsnet; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets begin the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday night when the host the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of their best-of-seven Western Conference First Round series. The Jets ended the regular season on Thursday with a 4-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks to end the season on an eight-game winning streak. 

The Jets will hold an optional skate at 9:30 CT, so check back here for the latest lineup news.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

Entering the playoffs, nineteen players on the Jets roster had Stanley Cup Playoff experience, totalling 752 games and 297 points (117G,
180A). Tyler Toffoli leads the Jets players with 88 games of playoff experience, while Nino Niederreiter has played in 87 Stanley Cup Playoff
games. Brenden Dillon is third with 80.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Of course. You go over probably a little more than you would for a regular season game. But we’ve played these guys three times. You know what they’re about. But also, at the same time, the playoffs are a new animal. You never know what’s going to happen. It’s a matter of what team stays composed the longest. When things go bad, how do you react? And when things go good, how do you react? For the most part, it’s just a matter of us playing our game and focusing on our game - and just getting excited.” - Mark Scheifele on facing the Avalanche

