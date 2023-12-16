GAMEDAY: Avalanche at Jets

WINNIPEG -The Winnipeg Jets kick off a four game homestand against the Colorado Avalanche tonight at 6 pm CT.

The Jets sit in third place in the Central Division two points behind the Avalanche and one behind the Dallas Stars who won their game on Friday night 5-4 over the Ottawa Senators.

Winnipeg beat the Avalanche 4-2 last week in Denver and do hold a game in hand on Colorado who has claimed the Central title the last two seasons.

PROJECTED LINEUP

The Jets will have an optional practice today at Canada Life Centre, here are the lines from yesterday's practice: