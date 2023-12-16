GAMEDAY: Avalanche at Jets

6:00 pm CT - TV: Sportsnet; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

By Jamie Thomas
WINNIPEG -The Winnipeg Jets kick off a four game homestand against the Colorado Avalanche tonight at 6 pm CT.

The Jets sit in third place in the Central Division two points behind the Avalanche and one behind the Dallas Stars who won their game on Friday night 5-4 over the Ottawa Senators.

Winnipeg beat the Avalanche 4-2 last week in Denver and do hold a game in hand on Colorado who has claimed the Central title the last two seasons.

PROJECTED LINEUP

The Jets will have an optional practice today at Canada Life Centre, here are the lines from yesterday's practice:

As you can see there doesn't look to be any chanages to the lineup from the Jets 5-2 win over Los Angeles on Wednesday. Come back to WinnipegJets.com later in the day for possible changes and the starting goaltender.

STATS OF THE DAY

Jets leading scorer Mark Scheifele (11G, 20A) reached the 10 goal and 20 assist mark on Wednesday. He’s one of 18 players in the NHL to reach those goal and assist totals this season. He’s six assists away from matching the 26 assists he had last season in 81 games.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"They’re big and they’ve got incredibly mobile defence that are coming. They’re an elite team and they’re a Stanley Cup champion. A ton of respect for them but we know we can beat them if we just go out and play our game, we don’t make a whole lot of changes, just a lot of on-ice awareness in terms of personnel and score and time on the clock, those things all come into factor when you play these guys.” - Jets coach Rick Bowness on the Colorado Avalanche.

