Three things - Jets top line gets it done
Pregame with Paul - Dylan Samberg (Nov. 7, 2023)
Jets third line getting noticed
GAMEDAY: Jets at Blues
Scheifele, Jets prepared for road trip finale
Winnipeg Jets celebrate Pride Night Nov. 17
Three things - Hat trick for Niederreiter in Jets win
Pregame with Paul - Laurent Brossoit (Nov. 4, 2023)
GAMEDAY: Jets at Coyotes
Jets eager to begin run of divisional games
Pregame with Paul - Nate Schmidt (Nov. 2, 2023)
GAMEDAY: Jets at Golden Knights
Namestnikov, Perfetti among Jets trying out neck guards
Jets Prospect Report: November
Ehlers hitting his stride
Three things - Jets lose 3-2 in OT to the Rangers
Pregame with Paul - Mason Appleton (Oct. 30, 2023)
GAMEDAY: Rangers at Jets

GAME DAY: Predators at Jets

7:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG –– The Jets return home to begin a five-game homestand tonight when they host the Nashville Predators at Canada Life Centre at 7 pm CT.

The Jets (6-4-2) are in the midst of four straight against teams from the Central and have won all three games this season within their division.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Check back here for the projected lineup with morning skate scheduled for 10:30 am.

STAT OF THE DAY

After going four consecutive games without a power play goal, the Jets have power play goal in three consecutive contests, going 4-for-11 (36.4%). Tuesday’s game marked the second time this season that Winnipeg had two power play goals in a game. 

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“It starts right away, we’ve got two divisional opponents right away. We took care of the business on the road here. We did what we had to do to win on Saturday and tonight, but we’ve got to come home with the same kind of effort. We’ll take the rest, we’ll take tomorrow off and kind of reset ourselves for Thursday. With Nashville in town, we’ve got to make sure that we’re ready to go.” - Jets interim head coach Scott Arniel following the Jets 5-2 win in St. Louis on Tuesday.