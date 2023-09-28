Ford makes an impression

Ford’s release was on full display when the Jets had a five-on-three power play with the game tied at one in the third period. Winnipeg had a long stretch of puck possession in the offensive zone but couldn’t get the puck past Flames netminder Dustin Wolf. Finally, at the 3:20 mark of the period, Nino Niederreiter set up Ford for a one timer and the Rhode Island native blasted the shot over Wolf’s glove.

“Yeah, I’ve been trying to shoot the puck a bit more. A little lucky,” said Ford.

“Wolfy is a good goalie, I know him. He played well today, but I was lucky to get that one on him today.”

Ford wrapped up a four-year run at Providence University in the NCAA last season and then played eight games with the Manitoba Moose notching two goals and two assists in the AHL.

“I’ve been talking to them (the Jets) for a while. I was never drafted but my draft years I was talking to them. It’s been a pretty long relationship with them,” said Ford.

“They stuck with me, and not a lot of teams did that, so I just felt comfortable, and I felt they believed in me and that’s why I’m here.”

ICE CHIPS

Jets forward Cole Perfetti will be revaluated today after taking a hit from Flames forward Martin Pospisil in the second period. Perfetti left the game and did not return. Pospisil was given a match penalty and on top of that, had to deal with Logan Stanley who came to defend his teammate.

“It was a cheap shot hit and the referees got it right. Good for the referees to take a look at it,” said Bowness.

“It’s a complete head shot, it’s a cheap shot. Simple as that. I’m glad the referees did what they did.”