GAMEDAY: Flames at Jets (Preseason Game 3)

Jets reduce training camp roster by six players

GAMEDAY: Oilers at Jets (Preseason Game 2)

GAMEDAY: Jets at Oilers (Preseason Game 1)

Training Camp Notebook: Sept. 23, 2023

Winnipeg Jets unveil commemorative jersey in honour of the Royal Canadian Air Force centennial celebration 

DeMelo thinks Jets will improve defensively

Perfetti ready for latest challenge

Scheifele, Hellebuyck keeping focus on team success

Colby Barlow signs entry-level contract 

Jets set to kickoff camp

Jets announce 2023-24 broadcast schedule

Flames outlast Jets

Jets announce 2023 Training Camp roster and schedule

Jets steal one from Canucks

DiVincentiis thriving 

Jets drop Young Stars Classic opener

Morrissey, Dillon excited for start of training camp

Ford makes an impression

230927_Ford
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - It hasn’t been long, but Parker Ford is starting to look comfortable in the Winnipeg Jets organization.

After a solid performance at the Young Stars Classic in Penticton, Ford has carried that momentum into training camp and last night against the Calgary Flames, recorded a goal and an assist and was named the first star in a 3-2 shootout loss on Wednesday night.

“I think I played with some energy there, thought I was moving my feet well,” said Ford.

“I missed a couple open nets, but that just happens sometimes. It’s tough to be on the losing side.”

Parker Ford speaks with the media postgame

Much like the blueline, the Jets forward group seems to be locked down all the way to the 12th player. But it does look like there is a spot for a 13th forward and with that in mind it’s about getting noticed by the coaching staff.

“He’s made an impression. He’s a spunky little guy. He’s out there. He’s on the puck and he’s got great confidence with the puck,” said head coach Rick Bowness.

“One of the things you’re watching in practice is ‘okay, who has got a good release.’ Goal scorers know where to put the puck on the net and he’s got that touch and he’s got a great release.”

Rick Bowness speaks with the media postgame

Ford’s release was on full display when the Jets had a five-on-three power play with the game tied at one in the third period. Winnipeg had a long stretch of puck possession in the offensive zone but couldn’t get the puck past Flames netminder Dustin Wolf. Finally, at the 3:20 mark of the period, Nino Niederreiter set up Ford for a one timer and the Rhode Island native blasted the shot over Wolf’s glove.

“Yeah, I’ve been trying to shoot the puck a bit more. A little lucky,” said Ford.

“Wolfy is a good goalie, I know him. He played well today, but I was lucky to get that one on him today.”

Ford wrapped up a four-year run at Providence University in the NCAA last season and then played eight games with the Manitoba Moose notching two goals and two assists in the AHL.

“I’ve been talking to them (the Jets) for a while. I was never drafted but my draft years I was talking to them. It’s been a pretty long relationship with them,” said Ford.

“They stuck with me, and not a lot of teams did that, so I just felt comfortable, and I felt they believed in me and that’s why I’m here.”

ICE CHIPS

Jets forward Cole Perfetti will be revaluated today after taking a hit from Flames forward Martin Pospisil in the second period. Perfetti left the game and did not return. Pospisil was given a match penalty and on top of that, had to deal with Logan Stanley who came to defend his teammate.

“It was a cheap shot hit and the referees got it right. Good for the referees to take a look at it,” said Bowness.

“It’s a complete head shot, it’s a cheap shot. Simple as that. I’m glad the referees did what they did.”