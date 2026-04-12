Flyers dominate Jets with 7-1 win

Winnipeg is now five points out of the final playoff spot in the west with three games remaining

2526_ThreeThings_PHI.04.11
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - Sean Couturier recorded a three-point night leading the Philadelphia Flyers past the Winnipeg Jets 7-1 at Canada Life Centre. Haydn Fleury scored the only goal for the Jets who lost for just the second time in their last five games. Winnipeg is now five points behind the Los Angeles Kings for the final playoff spot in the west with three games remaining in their schedule. The Jets will leave tomorrow on their final regular season road trip and will face the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday.

CRITICAL POINTS LOST

Right from the opening faceoff it looked the Flyers were playing with more desperation as their playoff hopes were hanging on a positive result. Philadelphia opened the scoring 1:17 into the game but the Jets would tie the contest on just their second shot of the night, Fleury pounced on a rebound and beat Dan Vladar for his second of the season.

PHI@WPG: Fleury scores goal against Dan Vladar

The Flyers responded quickly scoring two goals 25 seconds apart to lead 3-1 after the opening period. Winnipeg had some jump at the start of the second, but the Flyers got goals from Travis Sanheim and Noah Cates that gave the visitors a 5-1 advantage and pretty much ended the game.

"Yeah. That one, that one was ugly,” said head coach Scott Arniel.

“Obviously, we've lost some games and maybe we've had spurts of a period or stretches of 10 minutes here or there, in different games and we've lost games. But tonight, that was a 60 minute one. Especially the start, that was not us.”

NO HELP FOR HELLE

Connor Hellebuyck played his 20th game out of the last 22 games for the Jets, and he has been his usual brilliant self, keeping the team in the playoff conversation. Over his previous eight starts, Hellebuyck was 6-2 with a 2.14 goals against average and a .910 save percentage. Tonight, Hellebuyck was pulled after the second period after allowing five goals on 20 shots.

“I think it's one of those ones, wash it, get a little rest, get Comms some playing time. He's most likely going to be playing one of those two games and maybe give Helle a bit of a rest,” said Adam Lowry.

“We weren't performing in front of him. There's not a whole lot he can do on any of those.” 

ZERO HELP ON OUT-OF-TOWN SCOREBOARD

Despite the Jets playing as well as they were, they have needed help along the way to stay in the hunt. Unfortunately, Saturday there was no help as the Los Angeles Kings shut out the Edmonton Oilers 1-0 keeping them in the final wild card spot with 87 points. The Nashville Predators stayed right behind the Kings with a 2-1 win at home over the Minnesota Wild, the Preds have 86 points. The Kings play Monday in Seattle, the Jets are in Vegas.

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