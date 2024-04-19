Experiencing the Whiteout

WINNIPEG – Another regular season is done, and the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs are around the corner. The Winnipeg Jets finished the 2023-2024 campaign with the second most points in the Western Conference and will have home ice advantage for their first round series against the Colorado Avalanche.

That means the Whiteout comes early.

Snow is falling on the Friday before the postseason but on Sunday the streets outside of Canada Life Centre and of course, inside the rink will be overtaken by white.

The players who have experienced it love it, the Jets players who haven’t been in it, can’t wait to be in it. The coaches love it as well.

“This building especially with the Whiteout is extremely loud. It gives us what we feel an advantage in that first game, the first two games so that we can go out and get on top of them,” said associate coach Scott Arniel.

“Even last year when we were down to Vegas, it was amazing how loud it was. We were down 4-1 both games and came storming back, certainly in the overtime one (Game 3). I know the whole city and province is so excited for it.”

But what about the Jets fans that line the streets, watch from home and those that are in the building? WinnipegJets.com spoke some huge Jets fans about the Whiteout.

Sheila Hathaway loves the fact that even if you are inside or at the Whiteout party that it’s a chance for the city to come together and be one with the common goal, for a chance at winning the Stanley Cup.

“I love the power of the crowd cheering and causing the stands to vibrate. The feeling is electric. The roar of the crowd reminds me of a lion roaring in your face or a freight train. It is amazing and something everyone should experience,” said Hathaway in an email.

“There is no better feeling than a Jets playoff game. No matter what happens, you always come back, thinking next year will be our year.”