Exciting theme nights, giveaways and culture add to Jets fan experience in 2024-25

WINNIPEG, Sept. 5, 2024 – Ukrainian Heritage Night, Canada Life Centre’s 20th Anniversary Celebration and a new theme game honouring the Jets’ reigning Vezina netminder add to a list of new and returning fan-favourite theme nights, community partnerships and cultural celebrations as part of the Winnipeg Jets’ 2024-25 promotional calendar. Fans can secure their single game tickets for the full schedule of games beginning Friday, Sept. 6 at noon at winnipegjets.com/tickets.

The off-ice excitement starts as the team hits the ice at Canada Life Centre for the Oct. 11 home opener vs. Chicago, presented by Canada Life with a toque giveaway for all in attendance.

Fans are invited to share a milestone in Winnipeg’s history at the 20th anniversary celebration of Canada Life Centre on Nov. 19. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative anniversary coin. Exciting giveaways will also be available to the first 5,000 fans in celebration of Hellebuyck Night (Oct. 18) with a limited-edition pennant honouring his 2023-24 Vezina and Jennings trophy wins, neon snapback hats on 90s Night (Nov. 9), cooler bags on Beat the Winter Blues Night (Jan. 7), and Jets cowboy hats on Country Night (Jan. 18). The team’s annual Holiday Game (Dec. 21) will also be prize-filled with giveaways and themed contesting throughout the game.

The team’s cultural celebrations expand this season to honour Manitoba’s Ukrainian community with a specially designed logo to be unveiled in the coming weeks for the Jan. 2 Ukrainian Heritage Night game. Fans can also look forward to colourful cultural celebrations with South Asian Heritage Night presented by Canada Life (Dec. 12), Filipino Heritage Night (Jan. 11), WASAC Night presented by Scotiabank (Jan. 26) and Black History Night (Feb. 24).

Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Appreciation Night returns Dec. 8 to continue the tradition of honouring our military members and True North’s longstanding partnership with the CAF.

True North and the Winnipeg Jets are proud to continue partnering with community organizations to fundraise and promote awareness of their important work. This includes Child Advocacy Night in honour of Toba Centre (Oct. 13), Hockey Fights Cancer in support of CancerCare Manitoba Foundation (Dec. 3) and the team’s second annual Parkinson’s Awareness Night, championed by Jets forward Kyle Connor (April 7) in support of The Movement Centre at Deer Lodge and U-Turn Parkinson’s.

Authenticity and acceptance are celebrated at the team’s annual Pride Game (Nov. 3), and Celebrating Women in Sport Night recognizes the important contribution of women on and off the playing field (March 11).

Additional marquee games include the annual #HockeyTalks Night (Jan. 14) which engages players in the conversation on mental health in partnership with the True North Youth Foundation’s school-based mental wellness program, Project 11.

The off-ice entertainment and excitement continue through the regular season capping off with the return of the Jerseys Off Our Backs Game (March 30) where each player will present a lucky fan with their autographed game-worn or game-issued jersey post-game, and Fan Appreciation Night (April 16) which will be filled with prizes and giveaways.

Additional details on specific initiatives will be released throughout the season.

Single game tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 6 at noon at winnipegjets.com/tickets. Jets 360 members will have a two-hour pre-sale beginning at 10 a.m. Fans can still get in on this early access by signing up for the Jets 360 rewards program through the Winnipeg Jets app.

Full, Half and Quarter Season Ticket Membership packages, game packs (four, six or eight games), and pre-season games are available now at winnipegjets.com/tickets.

2024-25 Promotional Nights and Giveaways:

Sept. 21 – Season Ticket Member Appreciation Game

Oct. 11 – Home Opener presented by Canada Life – toque giveaway

Oct. 13 – Child Advocacy Night

Oct. 18 – Hellebuyck Night – limited edition pennant giveaway to the first 5,000 fans

Nov. 3 – Pride Game

Nov. 9 – 90s Night – neon snapback hat giveaway to the first 5,000 fans

Nov. 19 – Canada Life Centre 20th Anniversary Celebration – commemorative anniversary coin giveaway to the first 5,000 fans

Dec. 3 – Hockey Fights Cancer

Dec. 8 – Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night

Dec. 12 – South Asian Heritage Night presented by Canada Life

Dec. 21 – Holiday Game

Jan. 2 – Ukrainian Heritage Night

Jan. 7 – Beat the Winter Blues Night – Jets cooler bag giveaway to the first 5,000 fans

Jan. 11 – Filipino Heritage Night

Jan. 14 – #HockeyTalks Night

Jan. 18 – Country Night – Jets themed cowboy hat giveaway to the first 5,000 fans

Jan. 26 – WASAC Night presented by Scotiabank

Feb. 24 – Black History Night

March 11 – Celebrating Women in Sport

March 30 – Jerseys Off Our Backs Game

April 7 – Parkinson’s Awareness Night

April 16 – Fan Appreciation Night

