Samberg granted 2024 PGA TOUR Americas tournament invite

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- The CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open, an official PGA TOUR Americas Fortinet Cup event, has granted a sponsor’s exemption to Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg, who will compete as an amateur in the tournament set for August 22-25, 2024, at Southwood Golf & Country Club.

Inviting an active NHL player to compete against PGA TOUR Americas professionals has become a tradition at the event. A Winnipeg Jets player has played via a sponsor’s exemption four times with Mark Scheifele competing in 2018 and 2022, Kyle Connor in 2019 and Morgan Barron in 2023.

“I look forward to playing in the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open this summer,” said Samberg, who is a member at Southwood Golf & Country Club. “I am an avid golfer and in awe of the skills and consistency of professional golfers. It will be challenging and exciting to tee up beside them and watch how they compete and manage an important tournament like the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open. I’d like to thank the Host Committee and Southwood for the invitation.”

Samberg, a native of Hermantown, Minnesota, was drafted in 2017 and the fourth year pro is enjoying his 3rd NHL season as a mainstay on the Jets defense corps.

“Having an active member of an NHL roster play with our membership is a tradition special to the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open,” said Scott Pritchard, Vice President PGA TOUR Americas. “We are excited Dylan will be representing the Jets and we look forward to growing the game of golf in Manitoba and bringing awareness to the mission of the TNYF.”

Net proceeds from the CentrePort Rail Park Manitoba Open will once again go to the True North Youth Foundation (TNYF) to support its Project 11 Mental Wellness Program and introduce the game of golf to children at Camp Manitou. Over the last two years, the tournament donated $177,000 to TNYF.

“The Host Committee is thrilled Dylan has accepted our invitation to compete in the tournament this August. It will once again be a very action-packed week of fun events and great golf. Dylan’s participation will provide a big boost to the event and add some local flair and excitement for spectators,” said Brendan Baldwin, Tournament Director.

Last year at the 2023 CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open, Hayden Springer finished at 21-under par on his way to take home the trophy. Springer added his name to a lengthy list of champions of a tournament that dates back to 1919. Past champions include Canadian golfing legends, Moe Norman, George Knudson and Dan Halldorson, as well as current PGA TOUR players C.T. Pan, Tyler McCumber and Parker Coody. Hayden finished T4 th at PGA TOUR Q-school presented by Korn Ferry last month and has earned his PGA TOUR card for the 2024 season.

Southwood Golf & Country Club is also no stranger to this event, hosting the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open 16 previous times.

About PGA TOUR Americas

PGA TOUR Americas is an international tour that provides professional golfers with competitive opportunities and prepares them to advance their careers on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR. The 2024 schedule consists of 16 events – six in Latin America and 10 in North America – and the inaugural season culminates in September with the Fortinet Cup Championship, where the top-10 players on the season-long points list will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership the following season.

About CentrePort Canada Rail Park

The CentrePort Canada Rail Park development, led by Focus Equities Inc., is a 665-acre, rail-served industrial space with logistics infrastructure at CentrePort Canada—North America’s largest trimodal inland port and Foreign Trade Zone. The Rail Park will offer global, national, and local companies with large-volume shipping requirements the ability to efficiently and cost-effectively access, transfer and transport goods between road and rail. Focus Equities Inc., owned by Kenneth Mariash, is a company of 50 years with build-to-suit experience with Fortune 500 companies and major North American and global-industrial companies. The CentrePort Canada Rail Park is in the Rural Municipality of Rosser, Manitoba, in the Winnipeg Metro Region.

About Southwood Golf & Country Club

Southwood Golf & Country Club is located on Treaty One lands, the original territories of the Anishinaabe, Cree, Oji-Cree, Dakota, Lakota, Dene people and the homeland of the Metis Nation. Established in 1894, Southwood Golf & Country Club is Manitoba’s oldest golf club. The club relocated in 2011 to the current 7,311-yard Thomas McBroom design. Besides serving as the site of the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open as a PGA TOUR Canada tournament, the club has also hosted several provincial and national championships, most recently the 2017 Canada Games, the 2014 Canadian National University/College Championships and the 2014 Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship. In addition to one of the finest tests of golf in Manitoba, Southwood Golf & Country Club offers a spectacular 15-acre practice facility.

