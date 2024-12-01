Hellebuyck named NHL’s Third Star of the Month

December 1, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today announced that goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has been named the NHL's Third Star of the Month for November.

Hellebuyck, 31, began November with five straight wins, including back-to-back shutouts on Nov. 5 against the Utah Hockey Club and Nov. 7 versus the Colorado Avalanche. The Commerce, Mich. native also set the franchise record for the longest shutout streak between Nov. 3-12 when he went 191:47 without allowing a goal. Hellebuyck led the NHL with eight wins and two shutouts in November. He finished the month with an 8-2-0 record with two shutouts, a 2.10 goals-against average, and a .931 save percentage.

Last season, Hellebuyck won his second Vezina Trophy, his first William Jennings trophy and he was also named to the NHL’s First All-Star Team. In 2024-25, he leads all NHL goaltenders in wins (15) and shutouts (3), while his GAA (2.11), and SV% (.928) are second among goalies with more than eight games played. Hellebuyck also became the fourth goaltender in NHL history to win 15 of his first 17 games in a season.

This is the first time this season and the second time in his career (Third Star for December 2023) that Hellebuyck has been selected in the NHL’s Three Stars of the Month. He is the second Jets monthly selection in 2024-25 joining Kyle Connor who was the Second Star of the Month for October.