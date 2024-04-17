Coaching in the Cup Final

2324_GroundControl-Thumbs-v2
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

This week on Ground Control, Winnipeg Jets associate coach Scott Arniel joins us on the pod!

Arnie has a ton of NHL postseason experience, starting with the whiteout as a member of the Winnipeg Jets in the 1981-82 season, and all the way to the Stanley Cup Final on the coaching staff with the New York Rangers in 2014.

JT and Arnie chat on the Jets regular season, excitement and pride for the Winnipeg Whiteout, and so much more!

Before the interview, JT is joined by Tyler Esquivel to go in-depth on the seven game heater the Jets are currently on, plus a quick playoff preview!

This is the final regular season edition of GROUND CONTROL — next week when the playoffs begin, we will shift to a live format on YouTube!

News Feed

Josh Morrissey Jets' Nominee for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Three things - Jets clinch home ice

Pregame with Paul - Logan Stanley (Apr. 16, 2024)

GAMEDAY: Kraken at Jets

Practice report - Niederreiter lucky

Three things - Impressive performance

Pregame with Paul - Dylan Samberg (Apr. 13, 2024)

GAMEDAY: Jets at Avalanche

Practice Report - Seizing Opportunity

Three things - Five straight wins for Jets

Pregame with Paul - Mason Appleton (Apr. 11, 2024)

Barlow ready for next opportunity

GAMEDAY: Jets at Stars

Return of the Whiteout with Andrew Ladd

True North, Province, City and EDW partner on Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties

Three things - Hellebuyck puts on a show

Pregame with Paul - Tyler Toffoli (Apr. 9, 2024)

GAMEDAY: Jets at Predators