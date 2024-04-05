Brossoit named Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy nominee

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WINNIPEG, April 5, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club is proud to announce that goaltender Laurent Brossoit has been named the team's nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy by the Winnipeg chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association (PHWA). The Masterton Trophy is awarded annually by the National Hockey League to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

Brossoit, 31, was selected by the Winnipeg chapter of the PHWA for his ability to battle back from numerous injuries, several stints in the American Hockey League, and an unusual path to his place in the NHL.

Brossoit, originally drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the sixth round (164th overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft, has played 21 games for the Jets this season. The Port Alberni, B.C. native has posted a 13-5-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.10 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage.

Brossoit has battled numerous injuries throughout his career, notably a hip injury leading to surgery in 2022 and a groin injury suffered in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs that ended his season. Brossoit served as Connor Hellebuyck’s in Winnipeg backup from 2018-2021 before joining the Vegas Golden Knights as a free agent in 2021. Injuries took their toll during his time there, but his exemplary play helped Vegas in their path to the Stanley Cup in 2023. Despite the injuries and related struggles to find his game, he remained a positive voice for each of his teams and showed a commitment to hard work and perseverance.

“I’ve always known I have the ability to be one of the best goalies in the world, so I think that was my biggest motivator in not giving up and making sure I take advantage of every day to get healthy,” said Brossoit. “Having gone down to what felt like rock bottom and then back up to the tippy top, starting for the best team in the league. Then I was, all of a sudden, on cloud nine and then it was taken away just like that… I didn't know that I could handle as much as I did last year, not even close, so it's a blessing that I got the opportunity to experience it.”

After making his NHL debut for the Edmonton Oilers in 2014-15, Brossoit bounced between the AHL and NHL before signing for Winnipeg in 2018. He posted career highs in games played and saves, while his 13-6-2 record helped the Jets to their second straight postseason berth.

The Masterton Trophy was first presented by the NHL Writers' Association in 1968 to commemorate the late William Masterton, a player for the Minnesota North Stars, who was originally from Winnipeg and exhibited to a high degree the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Masterton died on January 15, 1968 after sustaining an injury sustained during a hockey game.

Brossoit is one of 32 candidates around the NHL. The winner is selected in a poll of all chapters of the PHWA and will be revealed when the NHL holds its annual awards. A grant from the PHWA is awarded annually to the Bill Masterton Scholarship Fund, based in Bloomington, MN, in the name of the Masterton Trophy winner.

