BLOG: Offence coming from the defence

WINNIPEG – Things are settling down for the Winnipeg Jets as they now have won three of their past four games.

Not only did they take care of a tired Columbus Blue Jackets squad beating them 5-2, but the Jets also got three of those goals from their defence. Impressive considering they had six goals combined from their blueliners coming into Tuesday night.

“So, we say it all the time, the forwards can't do it themselves. They can't be a three-man unit. It's got to be five men,” said Neal Pionk who scored his first goal of the season last night.

“So not only is that defensively, but that's also offensively too. We got to help them out. We got to create motion and create some space for them.”

Jets assistant coach Davis Payne said the offensive threat from the Jets defencemen makes them multi-dimensional.

“I think when you look around the league it’s a really important part of rush play, it’s a really important part of O-zone play, to create numbers with a five-man attack,” said Payne.

“And that’s exactly where those guys come from and add to and it’s something we want to build on.”

Logan Stanley’s surge of confidence was on display against Columbus as he added to his already career best goal totals with his third of the season. An absolute bomb after an incredible pass from Mark Scheifele. Stanley’s three goals have him one behind team leader Josh Morrissey for most goals by a Jets defenceman.