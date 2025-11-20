BLOG: Inside the Masks

“Connor’s pretty analytical with things. Like he really gets into his mask design. We both sort of thought about incorporating the holes that are actually in the mask with the artificial holes. It takes the vent holes right out of the mask, it just looks like it’s one straight old school looking mask,” said Nash.

“Each hole is a little piece of art on its own. You just got to get it symmetrical looking and stuff and get the drop shadow to make it look three dimensional as best as you can.”

If you look at the top part of the mask, Nash has added a cool little detail.

“The dark area we just ghosted his 37 and there’s all different types of fish in there that are just ghosted in. When you move the mask, the fish will show up or disappear. It’s a hologram affect.”

Moving to the back part of the mask, Nash and Hellebuyck have included

“The two main logos in the middle are the (Odessa) Jackalopes and the (UMass-Lowell River) Hawks. Project 11’s on there, he’s got his families initials on there. Up high on the back, he’s got two good luck symbols. He’s got a clover and a Chinese symbol for good luck,” explained Nash.

“The bottom is Lake Michigan, just a silhouette of that. Those are all little personal things to him.”

While Hellebuyck is more hands on with his mask, Comrie leaves his mask design to Jason Bartziokas. Artists need inspiration and Bartziokas got his idea for Comrie’s mask while watching an episode of Home Ice that starred the Comrie family.

“I think that was a credit to actually your guys’ behind the scenes footage,” said Bartziokas.

“When Eric had your crews, cameras come into the to his house, you know, you got a glimpse of the chaos at the Comrie house.”