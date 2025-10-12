WATCH: Matthew Schaefer's First NHL Goal

Watch multiple angles of Matthew Schaefer's first NHL goal

SRJ03888

© Sam Johnston/New York Islanders

By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

Matthew Schaefer scored his first-NHL goal on Saturday night, lighting the lamp against the Washington Capitals at UBS Arena.

It came on a third period power play, as Schaefer spotted a loose puck in a netfront pileup and pounced, poking it past Logan Thompson.

Schaefer's celebration was exuberant, jumping into the glass before being mobbed by his teammates.

There was a little added suspense, as the Capitals challenged the call, but after a lengthy review the goal stood - and Schaefer got a rousing chant from Isles Nation.

Watch the goal below - and then check out the reverse angle captured by the Isles video team.

WSH@NYI: Schaefer scores goal against Logan Thompson

Schaefer's goal was the second "first" in as many games for the Islanders, as Maxim Shabanov scored his first goal on Thursday in Pittsburgh.

NYI@PIT: Shabanov scores goal against Tristan Jarry

The first of many for both.

Related Content

Schaefer’s NHL Debut a Family Affair

WATCH: Schaefer and Shabanov's Rookie Laps

News Feed

Morning Skate Updates: Islanders vs Capitals

Schaefer’s NHL Debut a Family Affair

Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Oct. 10

The Skinny: Penguins 4, Islanders 3

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 4-3 to Penguins in Season Opener 

WATCH: Schaefer and Shabanov's Rookie Laps

Game Preview: Islanders at Penguins

VanEck Is Now the Official ETF Partner of the New York Islanders 

Schaefer “Can’t Wait to Get Started” Ahead of NHL Debut

Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Oct. 8

New York Islanders Name Vanda Pharmaceuticals as Team’s Jersey Patch Partner in Milestone NHL Agreement

Thoughts and Observations from New York Islanders Training Camp

Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 6, 2025

Isles Day-to-Day: Islanders Practice Oct. 7

Takeaways from Darche’s Preseason Press Conference 

Islanders Announce 23-Man Roster

Isles and Youth Hockey Players Enjoy Special Practice at Ed Westfall Arena

Isles Day-to-Day: Lines, News and Notes from Training Camp Day 18