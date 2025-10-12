WATCH: Matthew Schaefer's First NHL Goal

Matthew Schaefer scored his first-NHL goal on Saturday night, lighting the lamp against the Washington Capitals at UBS Arena.

It came on a third period power play, as Schaefer spotted a loose puck in a netfront pileup and pounced, poking it past Logan Thompson.

Schaefer's celebration was exuberant, jumping into the glass before being mobbed by his teammates.

There was a little added suspense, as the Capitals challenged the call, but after a lengthy review the goal stood - and Schaefer got a rousing chant from Isles Nation.

Watch the goal below - and then check out the reverse angle captured by the Isles video team.