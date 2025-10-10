Schaefer’s NHL Debut a Family Affair

First-overall pick Matthew Schaefer’s family and friends made the trip to Pittsburgh to watch him play in his first NHL game

20251009_NYI_PIT_AWAY_Post_Schaef-7

© Dennis DaSilva/New York Islanders

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

From the vantage point of a suite at PPG Paints Arena, Todd Schaefer was emotional as he watched as his son Matthew Schaefer take the ice for his first NHL game on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

All the foundational milestones that led to the biggest one to-date came flooding back to the proud father.

Todd reflected on the moment his son was drafted first-overall in the Ontario Hockey League. The pride of seeing his son represent Team Canada in the 2025 IIHF World Juniors. The entire journey of his son’s first-overall selection at the 2025 NHL Draft, which ultimately led to him wearing an Islanders jersey. Earning a spot on an NHL roster at just 18 years old.

The simple, early milestones were front of mind, too.

“I remember when Matthew was seven years old and his team won their first trophy and when he scored on a penalty shot,” Todd Schaefer said. “Yes, this is the NHL, but I’m a parent before I’m a hockey parent. All the little things that he’s accomplished, I’m just so excited and proud of him.”

Schaefer’s older brother Johnny felt a similar sense of pride in watching his little brother skate in his first NHL game.

“For me, just due to our age bracket with us being nine years apart, I play the intermediary between a brother and a father,” Johnny Schaefer said. “I’m super proud and he deserves everything he’s been granted.”

The father-son duo opted to make the four-and-a-half-hour drive down from Stoney Creek, ON to see Schaefer’s NHL debut. Johnny described the road trip to Pittsburgh as an emotional frenzy.

“We were making sure that Matthew’s happy and had a good nap before, making sure there’s no nerves there,” Johnny said. “We’re texting people our ETA the whole time and I’m making sure I’ve got Waze on for my dad, so he doesn’t make the wrong exit. It was very chaotic, but very exciting.”

Todd and Johnny weren’t the only special guests in attendance in Schaefer’s camp. About 40 of his family members and friends made the trip to Pittsburgh to watch him NHL debut – and they were in store to see Schaefer reach more than one milestone.

The suite erupted in celebration when Schaefer recorded his first NHL point – a primary assist on Jonathan Drouin’s goal – becoming youngest defenseman in NHL history to hit the scoresheet in their debut. Schaefer gave all the credit to his teammates for the play that led to his first NHL point, the same way he credits his family to helping him get to the moment of lacing up for his first NHL game.

"My dad has been super excited,” Schaefer said after Thursday’s morning skate. “He's like, ‘I can't believe you're playing in the NHL’, he's like a kid in a candy store just enjoying it. Through all the hard times where your parents are working, they're driving you to practice, I wouldn't be here if it weren't for them.”

When Schaefer broke the news to his family that he earned a spot on the opening night roster, Todd was filled with emotions while his son channeled his excitement into simply focusing on one step at a time.

“He’s very even-keel, he doesn’t get too high or too low,” Todd said. “As much as I was proud of him, he said ‘Dad, it’s one game.' So it’s a long journey and we're just taking it day by day. I’m excited and proud of him.”

Schaefer has been away from home in the past few weeks, working hard to earn the opportunity to kick off his NHL career. During a visit to Long Island in mid-September, Todd got familiar with his son’s home away from home, meeting the ownership group, coaching staff and teammates - especially the veterans - who have been looking out for the 18-year-old defenseman. As a dad, there's no greater comfort in the world.

“I texted Matt Martin, ‘father-to-father it is so nice knowing that people like yourself and your family are in Matthew’s corner, and you have him under your wing,’” Todd said. “It makes it so much easier to go back to Canada knowing the support he has around him.”

It’s been a while since the Schaefer brothers got to see each other, which made Thursday even more special.

“I’m just looking forward to seeing the smile on my brother’s face,” Johnny said. “I didn’t care if he had a goal, a point or an assist, if he was minus or plus 10. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen him, I just can’t wait to give him a hug.”

The Schaefer brothers shared that special hug in a postgame reunion where Schaefer’s travelling crew greeted him in the hallway outside the Islanders dressing room to cap off an emotional day.

But Johnny and Todd got more than a hug. Schaefer gave the milestone puck of his first NHL point – which Bo Horvat collected for the rookie – to his dad and brother as a shared present to take back home.

"Definitely feels like home when you get surrounded by people you’ve known forever after the game,” Schaefer said. “It was awesome seeing them. My dad and brother were pretty happy for sure."

Next stop for Schaefer’s traveling crew? Long Island. Schaefer will have an even bigger crowd backing him on Opening Night when he and the Islanders take on the Washington Capitals at 7PM.

