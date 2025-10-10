Schaefer’s NHL Debut a Family Affair

From the vantage point of a suite at PPG Paints Arena, Todd Schaefer was emotional as he watched as his son Matthew Schaefer take the ice for his first NHL game on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

All the foundational milestones that led to the biggest one to-date came flooding back to the proud father.

Todd reflected on the moment his son was drafted first-overall in the Ontario Hockey League. The pride of seeing his son represent Team Canada in the 2025 IIHF World Juniors. The entire journey of his son’s first-overall selection at the 2025 NHL Draft, which ultimately led to him wearing an Islanders jersey. Earning a spot on an NHL roster at just 18 years old.

The simple, early milestones were front of mind, too.

“I remember when Matthew was seven years old and his team won their first trophy and when he scored on a penalty shot,” Todd Schaefer said. “Yes, this is the NHL, but I’m a parent before I’m a hockey parent. All the little things that he’s accomplished, I’m just so excited and proud of him.”

Schaefer’s older brother Johnny felt a similar sense of pride in watching his little brother skate in his first NHL game.

“For me, just due to our age bracket with us being nine years apart, I play the intermediary between a brother and a father,” Johnny Schaefer said. “I’m super proud and he deserves everything he’s been granted.”

The father-son duo opted to make the four-and-a-half-hour drive down from Stoney Creek, ON to see Schaefer’s NHL debut. Johnny described the road trip to Pittsburgh as an emotional frenzy.

“We were making sure that Matthew’s happy and had a good nap before, making sure there’s no nerves there,” Johnny said. “We’re texting people our ETA the whole time and I’m making sure I’ve got Waze on for my dad, so he doesn’t make the wrong exit. It was very chaotic, but very exciting.”