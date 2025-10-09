WATCH: Schaefer and Shabanov's Rookie Laps

Matthew Schaefer and Maxim Shabanov took part in a rookie tradition on Thursday night, as they took their rookie laps at PPG Paints Arena ahead of their NHL debuts.
See below to watch their special solo laps!
Matthew Schaefer and Max Shabanov took part in a rookie tradition on Thursday night
© Dennis DaSilva/New York Islanders
Matthew Schaefer and Maxim Shabanov took part in a rookie tradition on Thursday night, as they took their rookie laps at PPG Paints Arena ahead of their NHL debuts.
See below to watch their special solo laps!