WATCH: Schaefer and Shabanov's Rookie Laps

Matthew Schaefer and Max Shabanov took part in a rookie tradition on Thursday night

Schaefer_Shabanov_Rookie_Laps

© Dennis DaSilva/New York Islanders

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Matthew Schaefer and Maxim Shabanov took part in a rookie tradition on Thursday night, as they took their rookie laps at PPG Paints Arena ahead of their NHL debuts.

See below to watch their special solo laps!

