WATCH: Victor Eklund's Rookie Lap

Victor Eklund took part in a rookie tradition on Tuesday night

20250414_CAR_NYI_EKLUND_ROOKKIELAP-3
By Luca Dallasta

Victor Eklund took part in a rookie tradition on Tuesday night, as he took his rookie lap at UBS Arena ahead of his NHL debut.

Eklund posted 24 points (6G, 18A) through 43 games for Djurgårdens IF in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) this past season. Eklund’s 24 points were fourth-most among SHL rookies this past season. His 60 hits were second among SHL rookies.

Eklund made his North American debut with the Bridgeport Islanders on March 27 and has nine points (2G, 7A) in seven games, as well as a shootout winner. Eklund pieced together a five-game point streak from March 28 to April 11.

Bridgeport is 5-2-0 since Eklund arrived.

Related Content

Isles Day-to-Day: Eklund Expected to Make NHL Debut, Foudy to Make Season Debut Tonight vs Hurricanes

7 Facts: Victor Eklund

News Feed

Schaefer's Goal vs Maple Leafs Wins Islanders 2025-26 Goal of the Year

7 Facts: Victor Eklund

Isles Day-to-Day: Eklund Expected to Make NHL Debut, Foudy to Make Season Debut Tonight vs Hurricanes

Isles Day-to-Day: Varlamov Loaned to Bridgeport For Conditioning

Isles Day-to-Day: Eklund and Foudy Recalled

Game Preview: Islanders vs Hurricanes Apr. 14 2026

Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 13, 2026

The Skinny: Canadiens 4, Islanders 1

Takeaways: Islanders Eliminated From Playoff Contention After 4-1 Loss to Canadiens

The Skinny: Senators 3, Islanders 0

Game Preview: Islanders vs Canadiens

Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out by Senators 3-0

Meet the Islanders Skate into Success Scholarship Winners

Game Preview: Islanders vs Senators

This Day in Isles History: April 11

The Story Behind the Isles Jerseys They Wore at Lee’s House for Pond Hockey

Isles Day-to-Day: Schaefer, Shabanov and Sorokin Take Maintenance Days

Palmieri Named Islanders Nominee For 2025-26 King Clancy Memorial Trophy