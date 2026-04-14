WATCH: Victor Eklund's Rookie Lap

Victor Eklund took part in a rookie tradition on Tuesday night, as he took his rookie lap at UBS Arena ahead of his NHL debut.

Eklund posted 24 points (6G, 18A) through 43 games for Djurgårdens IF in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) this past season. Eklund’s 24 points were fourth-most among SHL rookies this past season. His 60 hits were second among SHL rookies.

Eklund made his North American debut with the Bridgeport Islanders on March 27 and has nine points (2G, 7A) in seven games, as well as a shootout winner. Eklund pieced together a five-game point streak from March 28 to April 11.

Bridgeport is 5-2-0 since Eklund arrived.