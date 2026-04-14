Isles Day-to-Day: Eklund Expected to Make NHL Debut, Foudy to Make Season Debut Tonight vs Hurricanes

EKLUND EXPECTED TO MAKE NHL DEBUT

Victor Eklund is expected to make his NHL debut on Tuesday night. He skated on a line with Simon Holmstrom and Bo Horvat.

“When I found out last night, I called my mom, my dad, my brother,” Eklund said. “I’m super excited, it’s a dream come true. Kind of unreal, to be honest, you just gotta enjoy the moment.”

His parents caught a flight to New York to watch their son’s NHL debut, while his brother William - who plays for San Jose - will be watching since the Sharks are off tonight.

Eklund also got to meet Islanders Head Coach Pete DeBoer, who gave him encouragement ahead of his debut.

“He told me to enjoy it tonight and that I deserve it,” Eklund said. “He’s a really nice.”

DeBoer said he remembered draft reports, watched Eklund on tape and has seen his brother play, so he’s excited to see what the 19-year-old can do.

“Everyone’s looking for speed, skill and tenacity, and those are the things you’d use to describe him,” DeBoer said.

The 2025 16th overall pick donned the number 73.

FOUDY EXPECTED TO MAKE SEASON DEBUT VS CANES

Liam Foudy is expected to make his season debut on Tuesday against Carolina. Foudy had previously played two games with the Islanders last season. Foudy has a career-high 25 goals and 46 points with Bridgeport this season.

Foudy is expected to line up with Casey Cizikas and Marc Gatcomb.