Sorokin Earns Fifth Iron Man Mask in Shutout Win Over Oilers

Ilya Sorokin records 35 saves for league-leading fifth shutout

sorokin-1920
By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

At this point, Ilya Sorokin might have more Iron Man masks than goalie masks.

Sorokin earned his fifth Iron Man mask as the New York Islanders’ player of the game on Thursday night, thanks to a 35-save shutout in a 1-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

It was Sorokin’s league-leading fifth shutout of the season and 27th of his career, padding his lead as the Islanders all-time leader in clean sheets.

“There's not enough words to describe how good that guy is,” Mathew Barzal said. “Day in day out for us, his commitment to being a pro, it's his entire life. On the road, you find him in the gym when we get into a new city or early in the morning on an off day, he's stretching and working out, and that's just who he is, man. He’s just ready to play at all times. And he really is the best in the world.”

Sorokin stopped all five shots from the NHL’s leading scorer in Connor McDavid, who entered the game on a 20-game point streak. He stopped six shots from Evan Bouchard, all four from former 50-goal scorer Zach Hyman and another two from Leon Draisaitl.

Sorokin usually downplays shutouts, but even he felt Thursday’s was a cut above.

“It's a big shutout against best player in the league,” Sorokin said.

NYI@EDM: Sorokin with a great save against Zach Hyman

Related Content

Takeaways: Sorokin Shines in 1-0 Shutout Over Oilers

Sorokin Sets Islanders Shutout Record, Earns Fourth Iron Man Mask, in 9-0 Win Over Devils 

News Feed

Takeaways: Sorokin Shines in 1-0 Shutout Over Oilers

Islanders Hockey Fights Cancer Stories of Strength: Anthony Piergiovanni

Islanders Hockey Fights Cancer Stories of Strength: Siobhan O’Sullivan

Game Preview: Islanders at Oilers

Nelson and Finley Reflect on their Experience at the 2025 Spengler Cup

The Skinny: Jets 5, Islanders 4

Takeaways: Isles Point Streak Snapped in 5-4 Loss to Jets

Game Preview: Islanders at Jets

Inside the Islanders Day Playing Pond Hockey at Lee's House

Isles Day-to-Day: Sorokin to Start vs Jets, MacLean to Draw In

Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 12, 2026

Holmstrom Scores OT Winner vs Wild, Wins Iron Man Mask

Takeaways: Holmstrom, Sorokin Lead Isles to 4-3 OT Win Over Wild

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Wild 3 OT

Isles Day-to-Day: Boqvist and Tsyplakov in vs Wild

Game Preview: Islanders at Wild

The Skinny: Predators 2, Islanders 1 SO

Takeaways: Islanders Pick Up Point in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Predators