Sorokin Earns Fifth Iron Man Mask in Shutout Win Over Oilers

At this point, Ilya Sorokin might have more Iron Man masks than goalie masks.

Sorokin earned his fifth Iron Man mask as the New York Islanders’ player of the game on Thursday night, thanks to a 35-save shutout in a 1-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

It was Sorokin’s league-leading fifth shutout of the season and 27th of his career, padding his lead as the Islanders all-time leader in clean sheets.

“There's not enough words to describe how good that guy is,” Mathew Barzal said. “Day in day out for us, his commitment to being a pro, it's his entire life. On the road, you find him in the gym when we get into a new city or early in the morning on an off day, he's stretching and working out, and that's just who he is, man. He’s just ready to play at all times. And he really is the best in the world.”