Isles Day-to-Day: Practice in Anaheim

The New York Islanders took the ice at Great Park Ice in Anaheim, CA for their first skate of a four-game road trip.

See below for lines and check back for news and notes.

PRACTICE LINES

Ondrej Palat – Bo Horvat – Mathew Barzal

Anthony Duclair – Cal Ritchie – Emil Heineman

Anders Lee – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb

Jonathan Drouin, Max Shabanov

Matthew Schaefer – Scott Mayfield

Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy – Adam Boqvist

DROUIN PRACTICES

Jonathan Drouin practiced with the team on Tuesday after he missed Sunday's game with a lower-body injury.

The forward has 20 points (3G, 17A) through 53 games in his first season as an Islander.

PULOCK TAKES MAINTENANCE DAY

Ryan Pulock (maintenance) missed practice on Tuesday. The defenseman has 24 points (3G, 21A) this season.

As a result, Scott Mayfield skated in a pair with Matthew Schaefer while Adam Boqvist drew in and practiced on a pair with Carson Soucy.