Takeaways: Sorokin Shines in 1-0 Shutout Over Oilers

Ilya Sorokin records 35-save shutout, Anthony Duclair scores power-play goal as Isles beat Oilers

3Takeaways_1920x1080
By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

It was the Ilya Sorokin show on Thursday night.

Sorokin stopped all 35 shots he saw for his league-leading fifth shutout of the season, as the New York Islanders beat the Edmonton Oilers 1-0 at Rogers Place. Thanks to Sorokin, Anthony Duclair's power-play goal with 6:18 to play in the third period was all the Isles needed.

The win improved the Islanders to 2-1-1 on their trip and marked the Islanders first victory in Edmonton since March 7, 2017. Perhaps even more incredibly, Thursday marked their first shutout in Oil Country since Game 1 of the 1983 Stanley Cup Final.

“It’s a big win against a big team,” Sorokin said.

NYI at EDM | Recap

TAKEAWAYS

- You could tell what kind of night Sorokin was going to have on his second save of the game. After Tony DeAngelo thwarted a two-on-one, Connor McDavid, whose 20-game point streak was snapped in the loss, fed Zach Hyman from below the goal line, giving the former 50-goal scorer a point-blank opportunity that Sorokin swallowed up.

“You can tell when he's on," Mathew Barzal said. "But there's not many nights he's not."

That was one of many quality saves for Sorokin, who was aggressive in challenging McDavid at the top of his crease and going for a pair of aggressive pokechecks on Hyman and Curtis Lazar. When it was all said and done Sorokin stopped all five shots from McDavid, all four from Hyman, two from Leon Draisaitl and six from Evan Bouchard. Sorokin usually downplays shutouts, but even he felt Thursday’s was a cut above.

“It's a big shutout against best player in the league,” Sorokin said.

As good as Sorokin and the Isles defensive structure was, the Isles caught a pair of breaks on Thursday. Bouchard rang a puck off the post on an Oilers third period power play, which briefly fooled the refs and goal judge before being reviewed and waved off. Draisaitl also had an open net with 34.3 seconds to play in the third period, but shot the puck through the crease, off the post and out.

It was an A+ bounce-back game for Sorokin, who allowed a season-high five goals on Tuesday in Winnipeg. Even for the Islanders, who have become accustomed to a certain standard of goaltending, it hasn’t gotten old.

“There's not enough words to describe how good that guy is,” Barzal said. “Day in day out for us, his commitment to being a pro, it's his entire life. On the road, you find him in the gym when we get into a new city or early in the morning on an off day, he's stretching and working out, and that's just who he is, man. He just ready to play at all times. And he really is the best in the world.”

NYI@EDM: Sorokin with a great save against Zach Hyman

- The Isles were outshot 35-18 on Thursday night and only managed six shots on goal in the final 40 minutes. There were some looks mixed in, as Marc Gatcomb was sprung on a breakaway by Kyle MacLean 2:46 into the game and Barzal put a backhander off the post in the third period.

In lieu of volume, the Islanders had to be opportunistic and that came in the form of a late power play. Barzal circled the zone and fed Cal Ritchie, who made a nifty spin-o-rama to feed Duclair in the slot for a quick one-timer. The goal snapped a five-game drought for the power play.

“Those are type of games that we need to bury our [power play] chances,” Duclair said. “We're not getting too many calls our way, so when we do get an opportunity, we want to make sure that we capitalize, and that's what we did.”

NYI@EDM: Duclair scores PPG against Connor Ingram

- With the secondary assist on Duclair’s goal, Barzal reached the 500 point mark for his career. Barzal became the 14th player in team history to record 500 points (145G, 355A) and hit the mark in his 576th game.

"A lot of credit to my teammates," Barzal said. "I'm moreso a passer my entire career, so a lot of credit to my teammates for putting the puck in the back of the net. It takes a lot of people, including my family and everybody to get to a milestone like tonight, so it's cool."

While the Islanders lineup remained the same from Tuesday, Roy made an early adjustment, putting Jonathan Drouin alongside JG Pageau and Simon Holmstrom, while Max Shabanov skated with Emil Heineman and Cal Ritchie. The Drouin-Pageau-Holmstrom line pinned the Oilers in their own zone during a late-game, six-on-five situation. Roy said he was happy with both trios.

NEXT GAME

The Islanders are back in action on Saturday afternoon when they visit the Calgary Flames. Puck drop is at 3 PM et.

Untitled 16_9 Landscape (89)
GettyImages-2255857070
GettyImages-2255857032
GettyImages-2255846868
GettyImages-2255846682
+37 GettyImages-2255846905
GettyImages-2255847074
GettyImages-2255846702
GettyImages-2255846822
GettyImages-2255846719
GettyImages-2255846696
GettyImages-2255856856
GettyImages-2255856921
GettyImages-2255847097
GettyImages-2256503739
GettyImages-2255857098
GettyImages-2255856351
GettyImages-2255856537
GettyImages-2255856849
GettyImages-2255856345
GettyImages-2255856411
GettyImages-2255856574
GettyImages-2255856628
GettyImages-2255856442
GettyImages-2255856216
GettyImages-2255856256
GettyImages-2255856949
GettyImages-2255856657
GettyImages-2255856700
GettyImages-2255857007
GettyImages-2255856912
GettyImages-2255856763
GettyImages-2255857055
GettyImages-2255857078
GettyImages-2255856901
GettyImages-2255856735
GettyImages-2255856927
GettyImages-2255856970
GettyImages-2255856801
GettyImages-2255857093
GettyImages-2255857050
GettyImages-2255856864
GettyImages-2255857068

UBS Postgame Photos: Islanders 1, Oilers 0

Snapshots from the New York Islanders 1-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night at Rogers Place.

Related Content

NYI 1 vs EDM 0: Patrick Roy

NYI 1 vs EDM 0: Mathew Barzal

NYI 1 vs EDM 0: Ilya Sorokin

NYI 1 vs EDM 0: Anthony Duclair

News Feed

Sorokin Earns Fifth Iron Man Mask in Shutout Win Over Oilers

Islanders Hockey Fights Cancer Stories of Strength: Anthony Piergiovanni

Islanders Hockey Fights Cancer Stories of Strength: Siobhan O’Sullivan

Game Preview: Islanders at Oilers

Nelson and Finley Reflect on their Experience at the 2025 Spengler Cup

The Skinny: Jets 5, Islanders 4

Takeaways: Isles Point Streak Snapped in 5-4 Loss to Jets

Game Preview: Islanders at Jets

Inside the Islanders Day Playing Pond Hockey at Lee's House

Isles Day-to-Day: Sorokin to Start vs Jets, MacLean to Draw In

Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 12, 2026

Holmstrom Scores OT Winner vs Wild, Wins Iron Man Mask

Takeaways: Holmstrom, Sorokin Lead Isles to 4-3 OT Win Over Wild

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Wild 3 OT

Isles Day-to-Day: Boqvist and Tsyplakov in vs Wild

Game Preview: Islanders at Wild

The Skinny: Predators 2, Islanders 1 SO

Takeaways: Islanders Pick Up Point in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Predators