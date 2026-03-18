Barzal Earns Third Iron Man Mask

Mathew Barzal's three-assist night leads to his third Iron Man mask

barzal-iron-man
By Tyler Brosious

Iron Barzy has officially landed in The Six.

Mathew Barzal was awarded the team’s Iron Man mask on Tuesday night, his second in the past three games and third overall. The nod came after the Coquitlam, BC native tallied three assists in the Islanders’ 3-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, securing a crucial two points for the Islanders, who remain in third place in the Metropolitan Division with 83 points.

“Every game is so big right now, it’s fun,” Barzal said postgame. “That’s the best part about this time of year. Every game just means a little more, every play means a little more.”

Barzal’s three assists on Tuesday marked the 11th time in his career he has recorded three or more assists in a game, tying John Tavares and John Tonelli for the sixth-most in franchise history, according to NHL Stats.

The Islanders wasted little time on Tuesday night, scoring two power-play goals in the first 10 minutes. Brayden Schenn scored his first as an Islander and Oakville, ON native Cal Ritchie added another less than five minutes later. Barzal recorded assists on both goals.

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“I’d say everyone was locked in, you could tell before the game,” Barzal said. “You saw our power play moving it well right away.”

After a Maple Leafs goal early in the second period cut the Islanders’ lead to 2-1, Barzal helped restore the two-goal advantage. Skating on a line with Bo Horvat and Emil Heineman, Barzal controlled the puck and slowed the play before finding defenseman Tony DeAngelo, who quickly moved it to Heineman for his 19th goal of the season, extending the lead to 3-1.

With his assist on Tuesday, Barzal reached 60 points (12 goals, 48 assists) this season, marking the fifth time in his career he has hit the 60-point mark.

The Islanders head to Ottawa to take on the Senators on Thursday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

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