Barzal Earns Third Iron Man Mask

Iron Barzy has officially landed in The Six.

Mathew Barzal was awarded the team’s Iron Man mask on Tuesday night, his second in the past three games and third overall. The nod came after the Coquitlam, BC native tallied three assists in the Islanders’ 3-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, securing a crucial two points for the Islanders, who remain in third place in the Metropolitan Division with 83 points.

“Every game is so big right now, it’s fun,” Barzal said postgame. “That’s the best part about this time of year. Every game just means a little more, every play means a little more.”

Barzal’s three assists on Tuesday marked the 11th time in his career he has recorded three or more assists in a game, tying John Tavares and John Tonelli for the sixth-most in franchise history, according to NHL Stats.

The Islanders wasted little time on Tuesday night, scoring two power-play goals in the first 10 minutes. Brayden Schenn scored his first as an Islander and Oakville, ON native Cal Ritchie added another less than five minutes later. Barzal recorded assists on both goals.