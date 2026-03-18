Takeaways: Isles Ride Early Lead to 3-1 Win Over Maple Leafs

A quick start, a well-oiled power play and a businesslike approach powered the New York Islanders to a drama-free 3-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Brayden Schenn and Cal Ritchie (1G, 1A) scored a pair of power-play goals in the opening 10 minutes and Emil Heineman added an even-strength insurance marker for the Islanders. Mathew Barzal had a game-high three assists in the process, while Steven Lorentz scored the lone goal for the Maple Leafs.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 26-of-27 shots in the win, while Joseph Woll stopped 31-of -34 in the result.

“It's huge,” Ritchie said of the team’s clinical win. “We haven't been playing necessarily full 60 minute games. I'd say that's been something that we wanted to work on. I felt like tonight was a 60 minute effort.”

The win was the Islanders second straight and helped them keep pace in the Metropolitan Division playoff race. The third-place Isles (83 points) moved back into a tie with the second-place Pittsburgh Penguins (83 points), with the Pens have a game in hand. The Columbus Blue Jackets (81 points) remain close in the rearview mirror after scoring a 5-1 win over Carolina.