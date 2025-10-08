Schaefer “Can’t Wait to Get Started” Ahead of NHL Debut

Matthew Schaefer has been dreaming of playing his first NHL game ever since he was a kid. While the 18-year-old is not too far removed from being a kid, he is on the cusp of living out that dream on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. However, he doesn’t view game one as an indicator that he’s “made it,” but rather, another step in the right direction and the start of a much larger, longer journey.

“Everyone always wants to play their first NHL game and play against big guys in the big leagues,” Schaefer said. “But you never will really make it, you’re always going to be battling and wanting to get better. So, for me, it’s about getting my first game under my belt and moving forward.”

Head Coach Patrick Roy is excited for the 2025 first-overall pick, who demonstrated elite skill and a stark eagerness to improve every day.

“I’m happy for him, he deserves it,” Roy said. “He played hard, practiced hard. It’s the beginning of a new journey for him and the Islanders organization as well.”

Schaefer will become the second-youngest player to appear in a regular-season game for the Islanders, behind former Islanders winger Nino Niederreiter.