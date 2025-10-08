Schaefer “Can’t Wait to Get Started” Ahead of NHL Debut

On Matthew Schaefer’s excitement and thoughts heading into his NHL Debut on Thursday, teammate reaction and more

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Matthew Schaefer has been dreaming of playing his first NHL game ever since he was a kid. While the 18-year-old is not too far removed from being a kid, he is on the cusp of living out that dream on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. However, he doesn’t view game one as an indicator that he’s “made it,” but rather, another step in the right direction and the start of a much larger, longer journey.

“Everyone always wants to play their first NHL game and play against big guys in the big leagues,” Schaefer said. “But you never will really make it, you’re always going to be battling and wanting to get better. So, for me, it’s about getting my first game under my belt and moving forward.”

Head Coach Patrick Roy is excited for the 2025 first-overall pick, who demonstrated elite skill and a stark eagerness to improve every day.

“I’m happy for him, he deserves it,” Roy said. “He played hard, practiced hard. It’s the beginning of a new journey for him and the Islanders organization as well.”

Schaefer will become the second-youngest player to appear in a regular-season game for the Islanders, behind former Islanders winger Nino Niederreiter.

Practice 10/7: Matthew Schaefer

It’s a tremendous accomplishment and a big step for the 18-year-old blueliner, who received plenty of congratulatory texts after Monday’s roster announcement, including one from Chicago Blackhawks Captain Nick Foligno. The two have a shared experience of losing their mothers at a young age and have become good friends over the summer.

Schaefer’s teammates were also thrilled for the young defenseman, as they saw first-hand how well he handled himself through the pressure and media attention that comes with being the first-overall pick

Marc Gatcomb got to know Schaefer over the summer at the NHLPA Rookie Showcase and noted his elite skillset on display through camp.

“You hear everyone talk about him, the praise is so high,” Gatcomb said. “You see it first-hand, his skating is some of the best I’ve seen at his age, it’s insanely impressive to see.”

In his first game, Schaefer will go up against stars like Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby on Thursday, which is something that doesn’t seem to faze the young defenseman, whose only focus is to play the game the right way.

“It’s going to be pretty cool, playing in the NHL against guys like that,” Schaefer said. “But when you get on the ice, you have to zone it out. Going out there and working is going to be the big thing.”

Even throughout training camp, Schaefer stayed even-keel, taking things day by day.

“I don’t think there have been any moments or practices that have been overwhelming for him, he’s got a great demeanor,” Captain Anders Lee said. “I think that’ll show up on Thursday. But at the end of the day, just enjoy it and have some fun out there, the rest will fall into place.”

Schaefer’s father, Todd, older brother, Johnny, and other friends and family members are making the trip to Pittsburgh to see him dress in his first NHL game. He said he’ll have an even bigger crowd to support him at Saturday’s home opener.

“It’ll be special,” Schaefer said. “I’ll be dialed into the game. I can’t wait to get started, can’t wait to start working on a lot of things.”

As thrilled as Schaefer’s family members are to see him line up in his first pro game, his family in the Isles locker room are looking forward to the special moment as well.

“I’m excited for him to get his feet wet and get this thing started,” Lee said. “He’s got a lengthy career ahead of him. He’s a great kid, he deserves all of this. It’ll be fun to see him in an Isles uniform officially and to be out there with him.”

