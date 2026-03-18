The Skinny: Islanders 3, Maple Leafs 1

Game 68

Isles 3, Toronto 1

Cal Ritchie scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, and Mathew Barzal assisted on all three Islander goals as the Isles defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1, before a sellout crowd of 18,949 at Scotiabank Arena.

Ritchie and Matthew Schaefer (one assist),both Ontario natives, were on the winning squad in their first game in Toronto. Ilya Sorokin earned his 150th career win as the Isles won their third straight road game and improved to 4-1-0 in their last five games overall. The win guarantees the Isles will finish over NHL-.500, after finishing 35-35-12 last season.

The Isles are 7-3-0 since the Olympic Break and 26-14-2 in their last 42 games; the middle game of the Canadian road trip is on Thursday against Ottawa.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Brayden Schenn (13) Calum Ritchie (12), Mathew Barzal (43) 04:15 NYI 1,TOR 0 PPG

Calum Ritchie (9) Mathew Barzal (44), Matthew Schaefer (29) 09:43 NYI 2,TOR 0 PPG

2nd Period

Steven Lorentz (5) Bo Groulx (1) 04:40 NYI 2,TOR 1

Emil Heineman (19) Tony DeAngelo (27), Mathew Barzal (45) 11:57 NYI 3,TOR 1

3rd Period

No Goals

The Skinny

The Isles are 12-5-0 in their last seventeen games… The Isles are 18-2-1 when leading after two periods .... Cal Ritchie recorded his third multi-point game of the season; he is 2-6-8 on the power play since January 15… Ritchie also has a power play goal and a power play assist last week in St. Louis; he is the only Islander to do that even once this season ....The Isles go 15 games over NHL- .500 for the first time since ending the 2021 season with a 32-17-7 record … The Isles have not played a home game on St. Patrick's Day since 1990…Brayden Schenn scored his first goal with the Isles (1-2-3 in five games); it was his first goal since January 27th (St. Louis vs. Dallas) and the 291st of his NHL career… Schenn now has 96 career power play goals…Matthew Barzal is now 8-17-25 in 21 games against the Leafs; it was his third game in Toronto with at least three points and his first three-assist game of the season…Barzal matched John Tavares for the most three-assist games (11) by any player who appeared solely in the post-Cup era…The Isles scored on their first two power plays after scoring on their last two power plays in St. Louis last Tuesday, marking goals on four consecutive road power plays…Bo Groulx earned an assist on the Leafs goal; it was his first NHL assist since January 27, 2024… Emil Heineman moved into third place on the team in goals with his 19th (in 68 games); he had ten goals in 66 games prior to this season…The Isles ended Matthew Knies' three-game (2-4-6) point streak…The Isles have now scored 33 power play goals and allowed 33 power play goals; Mathew Barzal has 18 points on those 33 PPGs.

The Standings

The Isles once again tie Pittsburgh for 2nd place in the Metropolitan Division (the Isles have played one more game); and remain two points ahead of Columbus. The Isles are nine points ahead of Washington and Philadelphia.

In the overall Eastern Conference, the Isles are tied-5th and are one point ahead of both Boston and Detroit, who hold the two wild cards.

First Times in a Long Time

• The Isles earned their 21st road win in their 37th road game, matching the 2018-19 team as the fastest to 21 road wins since the 1980-81 team won 21 of the first 35 games.

• The Isles are 15 games over NHL- .500 for the first time since ending the 2021 season with a 32-17-7 record.

• Cal Ritchie is the first rookie to have multiple games with one power play goal and one power play assist for the Isles since Mathew Barzal both did so in 2017-18.

• The Isles are 141 games over all-time .500 for the first time since April 29, 1995.

Milestone Men

• Anders Lee played his 150th consecutive game.

• Ilya Sorokin earned his 150th win and reached the 25-win mark for the fifth straight season.

• Matthew Schaefer earned his 49th point, passing Bryan Berard for 4th place on the club's rookie defensemen point list.

• Anders Lee remains tied with Bob Bourne for 11th place in club history with 542 points.

• Lee remains tied with Clark Gillies for 4th place in club history with 304 goals.

• Ryan Pulock remains one goal behind Kenny Jonsson for third place in club defenseman history.

Longest Sellout Streaks in UBS History (one season)

• 19 (2021-22; the first 19 games played at UBS Arena)

• 14 (2025-26 CURRENT)

• 12 (2022-23; the final 12 games of that season)

The Isles have sold out nineteen games this season; they had fifteen home sell-outs a year ago.

Return to Form

Ilya Sorokin was 2-4-1 (.868 and 3.75) in his first seven games this season; he is 23-11-1 (with an NHL-best .923 save percentage, and a 2.24 goals-against average) and an NHL-leading six shutouts since then.

Sorokin is 15-2-0 when facing more than 30 shots; he won his first thirteen while facing over 30 to set the club record for consecutive wins when facing more than 30 shots.

The Shutout Leader

Sorokin not only leads the NHL in shutouts this season; his 28 career shutouts are the most by an NHL goalie since Sorokin debuted in 2020-21; Connor Hellebuyck has 25 and Igor Shesterkin has 22 in that span.

Sorokin now has three seasons of at least six shutouts; he is the only goalie in club history with more than one such season (Varlamov, Resch, Halak, and Lehner each did it once.) Hellebuyck, Andrei Vasilevskiy and Sergei Bobrovsky are the only other actives with three seasons.

Shutouts in Highest Percentage of Games Played (minimum 25 shutouts)

1. Roman Cechmanek (25/212) 11.8%

2. Ken Dryden (46/397) 11.6%

3. Dominik Hasek (81/735) 11.0%

4. Martin Brodeur (125/1266) 9.9%

5. Ilya Sorokin (28/294) 9.5%

Big Save Dave

David Rittich is 14-9-3 on the season. He is 3-2-0 in his last five games.

Islander goalies other than Sorokin won only five games last season (tying a franchise record for fewest by the non-winningest goalies on the team).

Most Islander Shutouts in a Season

• 11 2018-19

• 10 2020-21 and 1975-76

• 9 2021-22

• 8 2025-26, 2022-23 and 1997-98

Road Warriors

The Isles are in a stretch where they will play six of seven games, and nine of 12 games on the road. They are 7-3-0 overall, 2-1-0 at home and 5-2-0 on the road:

• February 26 at MTL W 4-3 (OT)

• February 28 at CBJ W 4-3 (OT)

• March 1 vs FLA W 5-4

• March 4 at ANA L 1-5

• March 5 at LA L 3-5

• March 7 at SJ W 2-1 (OT)

• March 10 at STL W 4-3 (OT)

• March 13 vs LA L 2-3

• March 14 vs CGY W 3-2

• March 17 at TOR W 3-1

• March 19 at OTT

• March 21 at MTL

Beginning on Sunday, they will end the season by playing 10 of the final 12 games at home.

Eight of the remaining 14 games will be played in four sets of back-to-backs.

Most Goals by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 20 (2025-26)

2. Phil Housley (BUF) 17 (1982-83)

(Housley had 19 goals as a rookie, but the final two occurred after his 19th birthday)

Most Points by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) (17-40-57 in 66 GP) 1982-83

2. Matthew Schaefer (20-29-49 in 68 GP)

3. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) (9-35-44 in 82 GP) 2018-19

Most Power Play Goals by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) 10 (1982-83)

2. Matthew Schaefer 7 (2025-26)

3. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 5 (2018-19)

Most Multi-Point Games by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) 13 1982-83

2. Matthew Schaefer 10 2025-26

3. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 2018-19 and Bobby Orr (BOS) 1966-67 8.

Most Goals by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 20

2. Bryan Berard 7

Only six Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have scored at least twenty goals, led by Bryan Trottier's 32 and Pat LaFontaine's 26. Brent Sutter (23) is the one now above Schaefer.

Most Assists by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Bryan Berard 32

2. Matthew Schaefer 29

Only six Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have recorded at least 29 assists, led by Bryan Trottier's 63 and Tim Connolly's 51. John Tavares (30) is the one now above Schaefer.

Most Points by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 49

2. Bryan Berard 39

Only five Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have recorded at least 49 points, led by Bryan Trottier's 95 and Tim Connolly's 75. John Tavares (54) is the one now above Schaefer.

Most Game-Winning Goals by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 5

2. Matthew Schaefer 4

Schaefer will still be a Teenager for the next 98 Isles games.

Most Games, Goals, Assists and Points as an 18-Year-Old (Isles history)

Matthew Schafer holds the club record for goals (20), assists (29), and points (49). Tim Connolly played 81 games as a rookie – the only 18-year-old to play more games than Schaefer.

Most Goals by an Islander Rookie Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 20 (2025-26)

2. Denis Potvin 17 (1973-74)

Most Points by an Islander Rookie Defenseman

1. Stefan Persson 56 (1977-78)

2. Denis Potvin 54 (1973-74)

3. Vladimir Malakhov 52 (1992-93)

4. Matthew Schaefer 49 (2025-26)

Most Goals by an NHL Rookie Defenseman (NHL History)

1. Brian Leetch -NYR 23 (1988-89)

2. Barry Beck -CLR 22 (1977-78)

3. Dion Phaneuf – CGY 20 (2005-06) and Matthew Schaefer 20 (2025-26)

Schaefer and Penalties

Matthew Schaefer has drawn 32 penalties this season, more than any other NHL defenseman, and tied-2nd in the NHL (behind Connor McDavid and tied with Macklin Celebrini). He is a net +14(having taken only 18 penalties).

Since penalties drawn was tracked in 2009-10, no Isle defenseman has finished a season higher than +11 (Noah Dobson 2021-22), John Tavares holds the club record for a season at +29 in 2011-12, while Mathew Barzal +26 in 2017-18 is the only other Islander to finish higher than +15. Cale Makar is the only NHL defenseman to finish higher than +16 (Makar was +19 in 2024-25 and +17 in 2023-24).

Most Penalties Drawn by an Islander (Season, Since 2009-10)

1. Zenon Konopka 2010-11 47

2. John Tavares 2011-12 42

3. Mathew Barzal 2017-18 40

4. Matthew Schaefer 2025-26 32 (tied with John Tavares, Mathew Barzal and Matt Martin)

Most Penalties Drawn by an Islander Rookie (Season, Since 2009-10)

1. Mathew Barzal 2017-18 40

2. Matthew Schaefer 2025-26 32

3. Matt Martin 2010-11 25

[Travis Hamonic (17 in 2010-11) is the only other Islander rookie defenseman to draw more than 10.)

Most Ice Time by an Islander Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 29:24 3/13/2026 vs LA

2. Matthew Schaefer 29:01 3/7/2026 at SJ (OT)

3. Matthew Schaefer 28:53 11/28/2025 vs PHI (SO)

Matthew Schaefer 28:53 1/8/2026 at NAS (SO)

5. Matthew Schaefer 28:12 12/9/2025 vs VEG

A 20-year-old Islander has played more than 29:24 only once: Bryan Berard -31:30 on February 7, 1998, vs. the Devils, when he was 20 years, 339 days old; Schaefer will not hit that age until August 2028.

Most Ice Time by an 18-Year-Old, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 29:24 3/13/2026 vs LA

2. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 29:15 12/4/2018 vs TOR (OT)

3. Drew Doughty (LA) 29:04 11/22/2008 vs COL (SO)

4. Matthew Schaefer 29:01 3/7/2026 vs SJ (OT)

5. Matthew Schaefer 28:53 11/28/2025 vs PHI (SO)

Matthew Schaefer 28:53 1/8/2026 vs NAS (SO)

Schaefer now has the 12th-highest ice-time for a teenager; the record is 30:57 and is held by Jay Bouwmeester; there are only four recorded instances of a teenager playing 30 minutes in a game. Schaefer is only the sixth teenager with multiple games of at least 29 minutes; Seth Jones is the only one to have three such games.

Schaefer has played at least 20:00 in 56 straight games; it is the longest streak in NHL history by a teenager in a single season since ice-time became official.

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have eighteen come-from behind wins this season, including eight when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win twelve times this season, including four times in the third period.

The Isles have six multi-goal comeback wins (one in the third period); opponents have three (none in the third period).

Overtime Is Our Time

The Isles are 10-0 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 4-5 in shootouts.

The 2021 Vegas Golden Knights (9-0 in 56 game season) are the only other team to score at least nine overtime goals with none allowed.

Most Overtime Goals, Isles

1. 2025-26 10

2. 2023-24 9

3. 2019-20 (68 games) 8

Best Overtime Goal Differential

1. 2025-26 10-0 (+10)

2. 2014-15 6-1 (+5)

3. 2018-19 6-2 (+4) and 1999-00 5-1 (+4)

Only one other team in NHL history has a better differential than +9, with the Panthers' 13-2 (+11) in 2021-22 being the record-holder.

The Sixth Attacker

The Isles have scored eleven goals with the 6th attacker (most in NHL) and allowed 12 empty net goals.

Opponents have scored seven goals with 6th attacker and allowed seven empty-netters to the Isles.

Most Extra Attacker Goals, Isles (since 2009-10)

1. 2025-26 11

2. 2017-18 9

Most Career Empty Net Goals

1. Bryan Trottier 27

2. John Tavares 20

3. Mike Bossy 15

4. Brock Nelson 13

5. Jason Blake and Casey Cizikas 11

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 34 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 14 times

• Allowed the next goal: 14 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 6 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2025-26 39-24-5 for 83 points in 68 games

• 2024-25 32-28-8 for 72 points in 68 games; they finished last season with 82 points.

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-2-2

• Season: 37-100-137

• Last Season (Final) 32-129-161

The 37 goals are the most for the Islander defense since they had 41 in 2022-23.

Rookie Scoring

• Today: 1-2-3

• Season: 34-56-90

• Last Season (Final) 19-30-49

• This season's totals are the most since 2017-18 (38-101-139)

The 34 rookie goals are one behind Montreal for the most in the NHL while the 90 points are 2nd to Chicago's 96. Islander rookies have scored 17.3% of the team's goals, which is the highest percentage in the NHL.

Home and Road

The Isles are 39-24-5 overall; they are 18-11-2 at home and 21-13-3 on the road.

Toronto is 29-28-12 overall; they are 17-12-7 at home and 12-16-5 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 23-11-4 against the East (13-6-2 vs. Metropolitan and 10-5-2 vs. Atlantic) and 16-13-1 against the West (6-7-1 vs. Central and 10-6-0 vs. Pacific).

First Things First

The Isles are 26-8-3 when scoring first and 13-16-2 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 12-8-14=34

Toronto 8-8-11=27

The Isles are 13-15-4 when they outshoot their opponents, 2-2-1 when the shots are even and 24-7-0 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves; he is 25-15-2 this season and 7-5-0 vs. Toronto.

Joseph Woll made 31 saves; he is 14-12-5 this season and 3-2-1 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 2-6 (7:20); Toronto was 0-3 (4:26).

The Isles are 19-6-2 when they score at least one power play goal and 20-18-3 when they do not. The Isles are 12-12-4 when they allow at least one power play goal and 27-12-1 when they do not.

The Isles are 18-1-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 5-9-2 when they are outscored, and 16-14-3 when special team goals are equal. (Their only loss when outscoring the opposition on special teams was in the home opener against Washington.)

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles 31-4-3 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 8-20-2 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 25-6-5 in games decided by a single goal including 11-6 in regulation. They are 10-0 in games decided in overtime and are 4-5 in shootouts. The Isles are 5-3 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 5-7-0 on the front end and 8-3-1 on the back end this season. The next back-to-back will be on March 21st-22nd when the Isles visit Montreal and host Columbus.

The Isles are 7-4-0 when the opponent is on the back end, including 4-1-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Matthew Schaefer (22:57); Toronto: Oliver Ekman-Larsson (25:06)

Mathew Barzal led Isles forwards (18:31).

Face-offs

Isles 35, Toronto 33 (51%)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Bo Horvat each won 11 of 19 for the Isles; Bo Groulx won 9 of 15 for Toronto.

Hit Count

Isles 9 (Three with 2)

Toronto 19 (Dakota Joseph -6)

Fights

Kyle MacLean fought Morgan Rielly in the second period. Season total: 6 (Mayfield -2, MacLean, Lee, DeAngelo)

Blocked Shots

Isles 10 (Three with 2)

Toronto 12 (Two with 2)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 67, Toronto 49

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 46, Toronto 39

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Simon Holmstrom and Tony DeAngelo +8

Toronto: Calle Jarnkrok +5

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 15, Toronto 10

5-on-5: Isles 6, Toronto 6

Scratches

(Pierre Engvall-LTIR), (Semyon Varlamov-IR), (Alex Romanov-IR), (Kyle Palmieri-IR), Adam Boqvist, Marc Gatcomb, (Max Shabanov.-INJ)

Games Lost to injury: 328. (Last season's total: 304)

The Ironmen

Brayden Schenn played his 312th consecutive game (the first 307 for the Blues) while Anders Lee (150) has played in every game since the start of the 2024-25 season. Adam Pelech, Matthew Schaefer, Tony DeAngelo, and Emil Heineman have also played in every Islander game this season. Of those, DeAngelo, who played the final 35 games of last season, has the longest streak (103).

National TV Games

The Isles are 6-3-1 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners. Their final scheduled appearance will be on ESPN+ April 9th vs. Toronto.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 2-6-2 in matinee games this season; the remaining matinees are on March 28th vs Anaheim and April 11th vs Ottawa, both at 1:00pm. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 17-23-14 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 1 successful, 3 failures (No goalie interference – VEG 11/14), (No goalie interference – WPG 1/13), (No goalie interference – NSH 1/31), (Offside – STL 3/11)

Opponents: 4 successful, 5 failures (No hand pass – WAS 10/11), (No interference – DET 10/23), (No offside – WAS 10/31), (No interference – COL 12/4), (Puck not shot out – EDM 1/15), (Offside – VAN 1/19), (Puck not shot out – NJ 2/5), (Offside -MTL 2/26), (No goalie interference – CBJ 2/28)

Hockey Opps: 1 favorable, 1 unfavorable (No missed stoppage- NJ 11/10), (goalie interference -DAL 11/18)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (6): DET 10/23, CBJ 11/2, NJ 1/6, NYR 1/28, MTL 2/26, CBJ 2/28

Vs (7): BOS 10/28, COL 11/16, PHI 11/28, WAS 11/30, WPG 1/13, BUF 1/24, WAS 2/2

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (4): OTT 10/18, SJS 10/21, BOS 11/4, CGY 1/17

Opponent responses (3): WPG 10/13, CAR 10/30, COL 12/4

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (1): STL 3/11

Vs (0):

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (10): Anders Lee, GWG(18:57) 10/18 OTT, Matthew Schaefer, GTG (18:53) and Simon Holmstrom GWG (19:22) 11/2 CBJ, Kyle Palmieri GAG (17:07 11/10 NJ)- Isles won in OT, Mathew Barzal GTG (17:23 11/13 VEG)- Isles won in OT; Emil Heineman GTG (19:31 12/20 BUF)- Isles lost in OT; Adam Pelech GWG (18:45 12/23 NJD); Emil Heineman GTG (17:45 1/3 TOR) – Isles won in OT; Anders Lee, GTG (18:19) 2/26 MTL – Isles won in OT; Anders Lee GWG (19:28 3/1 FLA)

Vs (5): Simon Nemec GTG (19:55 11/10 NJ) but NYI won in OT, Pavel Dorfeyev (19:46, 12/9 VEG) but NYI won in SO; Alex DeBrincat GWG (17:43 12/16 DET); Roman Josi GWG (18:46 1/31 NSH), Sam Reinhart (18:02, 3/1 FLA) but NYI won in regulation.

OT Winners

For (10): Mathew Barzal 11/10 @ NJ, JG Pageau 11/13 @ VEG, Matthew Schaefer 11/14 @ UTA and 1/3 Vs TOR, Simon Holmstrom 1/10 @ MIN, Bo Horvat 2/3 vs PIT, JG Pageau 2/26 @ MTL, Simon Holmstrom 2/28 @ CBJ, Bo Horvat 3/7 @SJ, Mathew Barzal 3/11 @ STL

Vs (0):

Shootout Winners

For (4): SEA 11/23, VEG 12/9, TBL 12/13, CHI 12/30

Vs (5): PHI 10/25, BOS 11/4, PHL 11/28, BUF 12/20, NAS 1/8

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 \\* 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 \\*

4. Casey Cizikas 964 \\* 5. Anders Lee 909…

16. Derek King 638 \\* 17. Adam Pelech 628 \\* 18. Ryan Pulock 625 \\* 19. Billy Harris 623 \\* 20. Stefan Persson 622 \\* 21. Frans Nielsen 606 \\* 22. Scott Mayfield 601 \\* 23. Kenny Jonsson and Mathew Barzal 597

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 \\* 2. Bryan Trottier 500 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 310 \\*

4. Clark Gillies and Anders Lee 304 …

17. Patrick Flatley 160 \\* 18. Mathew Barzal 152…

22. Jason Blake 127 \\* 23. Casey Cizikas 122

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 742 \\* 3. Mike Bossy 553 \\*

4. Josh Bailey 396 \\* 5. Mathew Barzal 373…

18. Tomas Jonsson 249 \\* 19. Anders Lee 238…

23. Pierre Turgeon 193 \\* 24. Ryan Pulock 182…

32. Ziggy Palffy 163 \\* 33. Casey Cizikas 156

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 \\* 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

9. Pat LaFontaine 566 \\* 910. John Tonelli 544 \\* 11. Bob Bourne and Anders Lee 542 \\*

13. Mathew Barzal 525…

27. Ed Westfall 286 \\* 28. Casey Cizikas 278

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380

15. Bob Lorimer +105 \\* 16. Adam Pelech +86 \\* 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 \\* 18. Garry Howatt +75 \\* 19. Pat Price +70 \\* 20. Ryan Pulock +70 \\* 21. JP Parise +67 \\* 22. Jude Drouin +58 \\* 23. Patrick Flatley +57 \\* 24. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 \\* 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 \\* 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 \\*

4. Ryan Pulock 56…

12. Adrian Aucoin 33 \\* 13. Bryan Berard 31 \\* 14. Scott Mayfield and Adam Pelech 30

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742\\* 2. Stefan Persson 317 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 198 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 182 …

9. Jeff Norton 166 \\*10. Adam Pelech 144…

15. Tom Kurvers and Gerry Hart 108 \\* 17. Scott Mayfield 105

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 \\* 2. Stefan Persson 369 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 333 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 243 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 238…

10. Mark Streit 179 \\* 11. Adam Pelech 173…

14. Dave Lewis 141 \\* 15. Scott Mayfield 135

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 \\* 2. Rick DiPietro 318 \\* 3. Ilya Sorokin 294…

8. Jaroslav Halak 177\\* 9. Glenn Healy 176 \\* 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 \\* 2. Glenn Resch 157 \\* 3. Ilya Sorokin 150 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 \\* 8. Roland Melanson 77 \\* 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Ilya Sorokin 28 \\* 2. Glenn Resch 25 \\* 3. Billy Smith 22 \\*

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport is 24-27-3-5 on the season and has fallen into a tie with Springfield for the final playoff spot.

Bridgeport is off until Saturday when they host Hershey in the front-end of a home-and-home series.

Leaders: Goals: Adam Beckman 22; Assists: Marshall Highmore 21 (Matt Luff has 28, 25 prior to being acquired); Points: Beckman 39.(Luff has 45, 39 prior to being acquired)

Goalies: Marcus Hogberg 11-12-6, 2.87, .892; Henrik Tikkanen 10-7-1, 2.46, .901

Season Series Stats

The Isles lead the season series, 2 game to 0 (and 4 points to 1). The teams will meet at UBS Arena on April 9th to complete the season.

The Isles are 8-3-0 in their last eleven games against Toronto, including 4-2-0 in that span at Scotiabank Arena.

The final meeting of the season will be on April 9th at UBS Arena.

UP NEXT

THURSDAY, MARCH 19th — ISLES AT OTTAWA 7:00PM

[MSGSN (Pre-game at 6:30); WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The middle game of this Canadian sojourn will be Thursday in Ottawa as the Isles catch the Sens on the back-end of a back-to-back as Ottawa is in DC on Wednesday.

It has been over five months since the Isles faced the Sens, earning a come-from-behind win in Kanata on October 18th by a 5-4 score.

The Isles have won four straight in Ottawa and are 10-2-0 in their last twelve trips to the rink located sixteen miles from the Canadian capital.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.