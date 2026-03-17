Isles Day-to-Day: Morning Skate in Toronto

The New York Islanders hit the ice for an optional morning skate on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena ahead of their tilt against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
SAME LINEUP FOR ISLES
Head Coach Patrick Roy said the Islanders are going back to the same lineup from Saturday's 3-2 win over Calgary.
Emil Heineman – Bo Horvat – Mathew Barzal
Anthony Duclair – Brayden Schenn – Simon Holmstom
Anders Lee – JG Pageau – Cal Ritchie
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Ondrej Palat
Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy – Scott Mayfield
SOROKIN EXPECTED TO START
Ilya Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice for the optional morning skate and is expected to start in goal for the Islanders on Tuesday.
Sorokin is 6-5-0 in 11 career games against the Maple Leafs with a 2.74 GAA and a .919 SV%. Sorokin has lost his last two games against the Leafs, but only allowed two goals in both games.
SHABANOV SKATES, WON'T PLAY TUESDAY
Max Shabanov joined the Isles in their optional skate, but won't play on Tuesday night, per Roy.
Shabanov missed Monday's practice with a lower-body injury.