Isles Day-to-Day: Morning Skate in Toronto

SCHAEFER AND RITCHIE'S HOMECOMING

Matthew Schaefer may have been exaggerating when he said he had 1,000 people coming to tonight's Isles-Leafs game.

Still, the Hamilton, ON, native expects to have a sizable cheering section at Scotiabank Arena for his first game in his hometown.

"It's awesome," Schaefer said. "Come back to the roots a little bit. I came to games [here] growing up with my dad and friends and things like that. So just be good to be here and have family be in the building."

Schaefer didn't recall skating at Scotiabank Arena as a kid, so it was "pretty cool" to be on the ice for the first time during the team's optional morning skate. His father, Todd, was one of the many friends and family who were on hand for Tuesday's session.

There will be an extra special guest for Schaefer on Tuesday night, as his wheelchair-bound grandmother, Marianne, is coming to the game. According to NHL.com, Marianne has never seen her grandson play in, or been to, an NHL game.

"That'll be pretty special for me and her tonight," Schaefer said.

As much hoopla as there was on Tuesday, the 18-year-old said his focus was on securing two points for the Islanders during their playoff push. That maturity has stood out to Roy, who likes the way Schaefer has handled himself in big spots this season, like the last time the Islanders and Leafs met, when Schaefer scored a pair of goals, including the OT winner.

"Just be himself," Roy said. "That's what he's been doing since he's been with us. I mean, it was big stage in Montreal, he handled that really well. It was a big stage when we played the Leafs in New York, so Schaef has been handling those situations really well."