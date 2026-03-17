Isles Day-to-Day: Morning Skate in Toronto

Ilya Sorokin expected to start, Matthew Schaefer and Cal Ritchie on homecoming games and more

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By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders hit the ice for an optional morning skate on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena ahead of their tilt against the Toronto Maple Leafs. 

SAME LINEUP FOR ISLES

Head Coach Patrick Roy said the Islanders are going back to the same lineup from Saturday's 3-2 win over Calgary. 

Emil Heineman – Bo Horvat – Mathew Barzal 
Anthony Duclair – Brayden Schenn – Simon Holmstom
Anders Lee – JG Pageau – Cal Ritchie
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Ondrej Palat 

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy – Scott Mayfield 

SOROKIN EXPECTED TO START

Ilya Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice for the optional morning skate and is expected to start in goal for the Islanders on Tuesday. 

Sorokin is 6-5-0 in 11 career games against the Maple Leafs with a 2.74 GAA and a .919 SV%. Sorokin has lost his last two games against the Leafs, but only allowed two goals in both games.

SHABANOV SKATES, WON'T PLAY TUESDAY

Max Shabanov joined the Isles in their optional skate, but won't play on Tuesday night, per Roy. 

Shabanov missed Monday's practice with a lower-body injury.

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PHOTOS: Islanders Optional Morning Skate at Maple Leafs

Snapshots from the New York Islanders optional skate at Scotiabank Arena ahead of their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Photos by Tyler Brosious/New York Islanders.

SCHAEFER AND RITCHIE'S HOMECOMING

Matthew Schaefer may have been exaggerating when he said he had 1,000 people coming to tonight's Isles-Leafs game.

Still, the Hamilton, ON, native expects to have a sizable cheering section at Scotiabank Arena for his first game in his hometown.

"It's awesome," Schaefer said. "Come back to the roots a little bit. I came to games [here] growing up with my dad and friends and things like that. So just be good to be here and have family be in the building."

Schaefer didn't recall skating at Scotiabank Arena as a kid, so it was "pretty cool" to be on the ice for the first time during the team's optional morning skate. His father, Todd, was one of the many friends and family who were on hand for Tuesday's session.

There will be an extra special guest for Schaefer on Tuesday night, as his wheelchair-bound grandmother, Marianne, is coming to the game. According to NHL.com, Marianne has never seen her grandson play in, or been to, an NHL game. 

"That'll be pretty special for me and her tonight," Schaefer said.

As much hoopla as there was on Tuesday, the 18-year-old said his focus was on securing two points for the Islanders during their playoff push. That maturity has stood out to Roy, who likes the way Schaefer has handled himself in big spots this season, like the last time the Islanders and Leafs met, when Schaefer scored a pair of goals, including the OT winner.

"Just be himself," Roy said. "That's what he's been doing since he's been with us. I mean, it was big stage in Montreal, he handled that really well. It was a big stage when we played the Leafs in New York, so Schaef has been handling those situations really well."

NYI at TOR 3/17: Matthew Schaefer

Across the locker room, Oakville, ON, native Cal Ritchie was also preparing for his first game back in his hometown.

He joked that it wasn't as big as Schaefer's potential crowd of 1,000 but... 

"It's not massive, but it's pretty expensive still," Ritchie joked. "I'm playing for free tonight." 

Ritchie was happy to cover the cost. 

"I'm just glad to have all my family here, my friends. It's going to be a blast," Ritchie said. "Growing up here, obviously coming came to a lot of games growing up, so it's going to be a special night."

Unlike Schaefer, Ritchie has played games at Scotiabank Arena. He thinks he played intermission hockey, but had a vivid memory of playing lacrosse between the Toronto Rock's games growing up.

After a few youth events, it'll be a memorable night to play a professional game in his hometown and share it with the people who got him here.

"Everyone's kind of played a part in my journey throughout hockey," Ritchie said. "It's going to be really cool to share with all them."

NYI at TOR 3/17: Cal Ritchie

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