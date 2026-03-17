Aitcheson Signs 3-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson signs a three-year, entry-level contract with Islanders

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By New York Islanders PR
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders announced today that the club has signed defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Aitcheson, 19, leads all Ontario Hockey League (OHL) defensemen in goals (28), power-play goals (15), points (70) and plus/minus rating (+45) through 54 games with the Barrie Colts this season. His +45 rating ranks second in the league, and his 15 power-play goals are the fourth-most among all OHL skaters.

Named captain for 2025-26, Aitcheson is in his fourth season with Barrie and has set career highs in goals, assists and points. He also recently set franchise records for the most goals in a single season (28) and the most points all-time by a defenseman (171) in Colts history. The 6’2”, 200-pound blueliner was named OHL Defenseman of the Month for January and February. Aitcheson has recorded 171 points (63 goals, 108 assists) and 335 penalty minutes in 205 career regular season games with Barrie. He was named to the OHL Second All-Star Team following the 2024-25 season.

The Toronto, ON native has appeared in 26 career playoff games for the Colts, recording 16 points (seven goals, nine assists), including 12 points during the 2024-25 postseason to help Barrie advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. 

On the international stage, Aitcheson represented Team Canada at the 2024 IIHF Under-18 World Championship, where he recorded a +9 rating in seven games as Canada won gold. Most recently, he competed at the 2025 IIHF Under-20 World Junior Championship, posting one goal and three assists in seven games to help Canada earn a bronze medal.

The Islanders selected Aitcheson in the first round (17th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

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