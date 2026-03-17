Game Preview: Islanders at Maple Leafs

MAPLE LEAFS NOTES

Toronto enters Tuesday’s game coming off a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday and are 2-0-1 in their last three games. Morgan Rielly, Bo Groulx (2G) and Matthew Kines were the goalscorers in the Canadian squad’s recent victory.

The Maple Leafs (70 points) sit seventh in the Atlantic Division and 11 points behind the Boston Bruins (81 points) for the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Auston Matthews will not suit up against the Islanders on Tuesday night and is out for the rest of the season with a MCL tear. He suffered the injury following a knee-on-knee collision with Radko Gudas of the Anaheim Ducks on Mar. 12. Matthews led the team with 27 goals, including a pair in the 4-3 defeat to the Isles earlier this season, and ranks fourth on the team with 53 points (27G, 26A) this season.

On Mar. 5, Toronto sent Nicolas Roy to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for a 2027 first-round draft pick and a 2026 fifth-round selection. Roy tallied 20 points (5G, 15A) in 59 games for the Maple Leafs this season.

On Mar. 6, Bobby McMann was traded to the Seattle Kraken in return for a conditional 2027 second-round pick (via CBJ) and a 2026 fourth-round pick (via ANA). McMann had 32 points (19G, 13A) and 135 hits for the team in blue at the time of the trade.

John Tavares will play his former squad for the 18th time on Tuesday. Tavares has 13 points (7G, 6A) in 17 career games against the Islanders but did not find the scoresheet in the first meeting of the season at UBS Arena. The 35-year-old ranks third on Toronto with 55 points (23G, 32A) this year.

William Nylander leads the Maple Leafs with 63 points (23G, 40A) in 51 games played this season. Nylander didn’t play in the last meeting between these two teams.

Toronto ranks fourth in the NHL with 1,551 hits and 1,055 blocked shots.

The Maple Leafs own the 18th best power-play unit (19.8%) and third best penalty kill (83.5%) in the NHL this season.