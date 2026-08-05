For many Islanders fans, Alexei Yashin's turtleneck remains one of the most recognizable looks from the early 2000s. While the style became synonymous with the former captain during his time on Long Island, the origin of the look was much more function than fashion.

"I was wearing a lot of lucky charms, like small gold chains and silver chains," Yashin said. "Every time I was on the ice, they would start coming out, and I was worried about breaking them."

Yashin’s fears of losing, or breaking, his chains was founded in the 1990s and 2000s, with plenty of fights and scrums and players grabbing at each other’s collars.

Looking for a solution, Yashin turned to the Ottawa Senators’ equipment staff. While a tighter undershirt was not available, they suggested he try wearing a turtleneck underneath his gear.