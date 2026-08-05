The Story Behind Alexei Yashin’s Turtleneck

The inside story of Alexei Yashin’s iconic look

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By Tucker Terranova

For many Islanders fans, Alexei Yashin's turtleneck remains one of the most recognizable looks from the early 2000s. While the style became synonymous with the former captain during his time on Long Island, the origin of the look was much more function than fashion.

"I was wearing a lot of lucky charms, like small gold chains and silver chains," Yashin said. "Every time I was on the ice, they would start coming out, and I was worried about breaking them."

Yashin’s fears of losing, or breaking, his chains was founded in the 1990s and 2000s, with plenty of fights and scrums and players grabbing at each other’s collars.

Looking for a solution, Yashin turned to the Ottawa Senators’ equipment staff. While a tighter undershirt was not available, they suggested he try wearing a turtleneck underneath his gear.

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PHOTOS: Alexei Yashin's Turtleneck

Snapshots of Alexei Yashin's iconic turtleneck. (Photos: Getty Images)

The look certainly did not prohibit Yashin from producing. The Russian forward recorded 781 points (337G, 444A) in 850 games over 12 seasons with the Senators and Islanders. Yashin played five seasons with the Islanders from 2001-07, recording 290 points (119 G, 171 A) in 346 games while serving as team captain from 2005-07.

Despite the attention the look received from fans throughout his career, Yashin said there was never any deeper meaning behind it. 

"It's very simple," Yashin said. "There was no magic there or some kind of fashion look."

Years later, the turtleneck remains a rarity around the NHL, but one of the most memorable and distinctive looks associated with Yashin.

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