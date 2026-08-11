New York Islanders Unveil Eight Finalists in First-Ever NHL Fan-Driven Third Jersey Design Contest

The first round of voting will be open from Aug. 12 at 12 p.m. to Aug. 14 at 5 p.m., where fans will pick their favorite jerseys across four head-to-head matchups (Lighthouse vs. Lighthouse, Fisherman vs. Fisherman, NY vs. NY, and ISLES vs. ISLANDERS). Round two will be from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, narrowing the bracket down from the top four to top two jerseys. Round three will run from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, where fans will decide the winning design concept for the next Islanders third jersey. The winner will be unveiled in the days following and then will continue into an extensive design process to develop the full jersey kit.

“Islanders fans have once again blown us away with their incredible creativity and the sheer volume of participation,” said Kelly Cheeseman, President of Business Operations for the Islanders and UBS Arena. “Both the passion of our fans and their overwhelming support throughout this contest have been extraordinary. From over 80,000 submissions down to our final bracket of eight, every step of this journey proves just how deeply invested Isles Nation is in the identity of this franchise.”