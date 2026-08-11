New York Islanders Unveil Eight Finalists in First-Ever NHL Fan-Driven Third Jersey Design Contest

Historic Bracket Voting to Decide Alternate Sweater to Debut in 2027-28 Season

2627_188_Isles Third Jersey Graphic - Bracket-1920x1080 (1)
By New York Islanders PR
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders announced the eight final concepts for their next third jersey today, marking the first fan-driven design contest in National Hockey League history.

Following a response from Isles Nation that generated a staggering 80,490 submissions, a team committee including players and Hockey Operations, narrowed down tens of thousands of creative concepts to the final eight designs. These remaining concepts now move forward to a bracket-style fan vote to determine the official New York Islanders third jersey debuting in the 2027–28 season.

The first round of voting will be open from Aug. 12 at 12 p.m. to Aug. 14 at 5 p.m., where fans will pick their favorite jerseys across four head-to-head matchups (Lighthouse vs. Lighthouse, Fisherman vs. Fisherman, NY vs. NY, and ISLES vs. ISLANDERS). Round two will be from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, narrowing the bracket down from the top four to top two jerseys. Round three will run from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, where fans will decide the winning design concept for the next Islanders third jersey. The winner will be unveiled in the days following and then will continue into an extensive design process to develop the full jersey kit.

“Islanders fans have once again blown us away with their incredible creativity and the sheer volume of participation,” said Kelly Cheeseman, President of Business Operations for the Islanders and UBS Arena. “Both the passion of our fans and their overwhelming support throughout this contest have been extraordinary. From over 80,000 submissions down to our final bracket of eight, every step of this journey proves just how deeply invested Isles Nation is in the identity of this franchise.”

News Feed

First-Round Results From Islanders Third Jersey Fan Vote

Kyle Palmieri’s Long Island Summer

Kyle Palmieri Foundation And New York Islanders Host Street Hockey Clinic For Military Families

The Story Behind Alexei Yashin’s Turtleneck

Gold Hired As Assistant General Manager And General Manager Of Hamilton Hammers

MSG Partners With DAZN As New Streaming Home For Islanders Games

Islanders Sign Forward Alex Jefferies to One-Year Contract

Catching Up With Casey Cizikas

Marshall Warren Gives Back to Ice Hockey in Harlem, Reflects on “Dream” Rookie Season

Islanders Sign Forward Joey Larson to Two-Year Contract

Matias Maccelli Sees Islanders As “Good Fit”

Ryan Healey on Islanders Trade, First Development Camp

Islanders Sign Tikkanen

Breaking Down The New York Islanders 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

Islanders 2026-27 Home Opener Set for Oct. 3

Josh Bailey Inducted into NYS Hockey Hall of Fame

7 Facts: Matthew Kessel

DeBoer, Prospects React to McKee’s First Development Camp