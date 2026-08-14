First-Round Results From Islanders Third Jersey Fan Vote

Navy Lighthouse, Navy Fisherman, Navy NY and Navy Islanders designs advance, second round starts Aug 15 at 12 pm

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By New York Islanders
NewYorkIslanders.com

And then there were four. 

The Navy Lighthouse, Navy Fisherman, Navy NY and Navy Islanders jerseys all advanced to the second round of the New York Islanders Third Jersey Bracket.

Round two will run from Aug. 15 at 12 p.m. through Aug. 17 at 5 p.m., narrowing the bracket from four jerseys to the top two. The Navy Lighthouse design will match up against the Navy Fisherman, while the Navy NY look will face off against the Navy Islanders concept. 

Round three will run from Aug. 18 through Aug. 20. The winning concept will be unveiled in the days following the final round and will then move into an extensive design process to develop the full jersey kit.

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