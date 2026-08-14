First-Round Results From Islanders Third Jersey Fan Vote

Round two will run from Aug. 15 at 12 p.m. through Aug. 17 at 5 p.m., narrowing the bracket from four jerseys to the top two. The Navy Lighthouse design will match up against the Navy Fisherman, while the Navy NY look will face off against the Navy Islanders concept.

Round three will run from Aug. 18 through Aug. 20. The winning concept will be unveiled in the days following the final round and will then move into an extensive design process to develop the full jersey kit.