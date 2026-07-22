Marshall Warren Gives Back to Ice Hockey in Harlem, Reflects on “Dream” Rookie Season

Marshall Warren fulfilled his lifelong dream of suiting up for the New York Islanders during the 2025-26 season. Now in his first offseason after making his NHL debut, the Long Island native is committed to showing young athletes that their NHL aspirations are possible, too.

Warren appeared at the Ice Hockey in Harlem Camp on July 22, an organization he has been involved with for the past six years. He believes programs like Ice Hockey in Harlem promote an active lifestyle while introducing more kids to the game of hockey.

“Hockey is for everyone, and this event brings everyone together for some fun,” Warren said. “It’s the perfect thing for them to do during the summer, and they always enjoy it.”

Ice Hockey in Harlem is a nonprofit organization that provides children in the Harlem community with opportunities to experience the benefits of youth sports through year-round programming.

Warren, alongside the Islanders Children’s Foundation, have continued to strengthen their partnerships with Ice Hockey in Harlem. This past season, the ICF expanded the program to include 10 children from the Elmont community and another 10 Elmont kids will join the program next year at no cost. The program provides children with hockey equipment and unforgettable experiences, including the opportunity to watch Warren play at UBS Arena last season.

“They get to go to games and receive equipment, so it’s truly a special experience,” Warren said. “It’s a program not many people know about, but we’re trying to shine a light on it because they’re doing great work.”