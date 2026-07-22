Marshall Warren Gives Back to Ice Hockey in Harlem, Reflects on “Dream” Rookie Season

Catching up with Islanders defenseman Marshall Warren

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By Tucker Terranova

Marshall Warren fulfilled his lifelong dream of suiting up for the New York Islanders during the 2025-26 season. Now in his first offseason after making his NHL debut, the Long Island native is committed to showing young athletes that their NHL aspirations are possible, too. 

Warren appeared at the Ice Hockey in Harlem Camp on July 22, an organization he has been involved with for the past six years. He believes programs like Ice Hockey in Harlem promote an active lifestyle while introducing more kids to the game of hockey. 

“Hockey is for everyone, and this event brings everyone together for some fun,” Warren said. “It’s the perfect thing for them to do during the summer, and they always enjoy it.” 

Ice Hockey in Harlem is a nonprofit organization that provides children in the Harlem community with opportunities to experience the benefits of youth sports through year-round programming.

Warren, alongside the Islanders Children’s Foundation, have continued to strengthen their partnerships with Ice Hockey in Harlem. This past season, the ICF expanded the program to include 10 children from the Elmont community and another 10 Elmont kids will join the program next year at no cost. The program provides children with hockey equipment and unforgettable experiences, including the opportunity to watch Warren play at UBS Arena last season.

“They get to go to games and receive equipment, so it’s truly a special experience,” Warren said. “It’s a program not many people know about, but we’re trying to shine a light on it because they’re doing great work.”

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PHOTOS: Marshall Warren at Ice Hockey In Harlem Camp

Snapshots from Marshall Warren's visit to an Ice Hockey in Harlem Camp on July 22, 2026. Photos by Dennis DaSilva/New York Islanders

Having Warren serve as both a volunteer instructor and advocate is something Ice Hockey in Harlem Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board Toddy Levy believes has made a lasting impact on the participants. 

“We have a unique relationship with Marshall,” Levy said. “His mom [Lisa] is on our board, so he’s been involved for years. We’re all so proud of him, and he feels like part of our family.” 

Warren spent time with every participant and helped lead a lively three-hour session filled with drills, games and teaching moments. 

“It’s really cool for me to see the smiles on their faces,” Warren said. “It’s great to see them experience the sport of hockey.” 

Warren is coming off a season that many young hockey players dream about. 

The 25-year-old defenseman recorded a career-high 32 points (6G, 26A) in 56 American Hockey League games with the Bridgeport Islanders. In the process, he earned his first NHL call-up on Oct. 25 and made an immediate impact, recording two assists in his NHL debut against the Philadelphia Flyers. 

After growing up as an Islanders fan, the Laurel Hollow native described the experience as something his younger self never could have imagined. 

“It was a really special year getting to play in the NHL, especially with the Islanders,” Warren said. “I’m an Islanders fan through and through. Growing up, I was always wearing Islanders jerseys and reading about the players, so it was a full-circle moment.”

Warren is spending the summer at home on Long Island, eager to build on his rookie season and continue his development. He trains daily at Northwell Health Ice Center, the Islanders’ practice facility, and has shared the ice with several veteran defensemen. 

“Since we’re a veteran team, a lot of the guys spend the summer here with their families,” Warren said. “I’ve gotten to skate with guys like [Ryan] Pulock, [Adam] Pelech, [Scott] Mayfield and [Tony] DeAngelo this summer, which really speaks to the culture we have here.” 

Away from the rink, Warren has enjoyed everything his hometown has to offer. 

“I’m the most typical Long Island guy,” Warren joked. “On a normal day, I’m at the rink from 8 to 1, but after that I’m usually at the beach or hanging out with my friends in Oyster Bay getting frozen yogurt.” 

In addition to his offseason training, Warren plays in a competitive pickup hockey league in Kings Park featuring many of Long Island’s top homegrown players, including Calgary Flames forward Matt Coronato, Boston Bruins forward James Hagens and Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto, Warren, who skates on a team with Coronato, enjoys both the high level of competition and the opportunity to reconnect with familiar faces. 

“We all grew up together, so we love competing during the summer,” Warren said. “We all have our own teams with our buddies, and it’s great to get those competitive juices flowing while having fans come out and watch.” 

The sense of community surrounding both the Islanders and Ice Hockey in Harlem has clearly resonated with Warren. After appearing in eight NHL games with his hometown team, he enters training camp focused on earning a full-time role. 

“I’m very confident in my game and think I can surprise people,” Warren said. “I want to put my best foot forward, work as hard as I can and earn the opportunity to be there full-time.”

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