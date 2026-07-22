Islanders Sign Forward Joey Larson to Two-Year Contract

The New York Islanders announced today that forward Joey Larson has signed a two-year, two-way (NHL/AHL) contract.

Larson, 25, is from Brighton, Michigan, and completed his first full professional season with the Bridgeport Islanders in 2025-26, recording 17 goals and 11 assists for 28 points in 63 games. His 17 goals ranked third on the team.

The six-foot-one, 196-pound forward began his professional career with Bridgeport late in the 2024-25 season, appearing in six American Hockey League games and recording two goals and one assist.

Prior to turning pro, Larson concluded his NCAA Division I career with one season at Northern Michigan University and two seasons at Michigan State University. During his time with the Spartans, he helped the program capture back-to-back Big Ten Championships in 2024 and 2025 while leading the team with 16 goals during the 2023-24 season. Over 111 collegiate games, Larson totaled 39 goals and 44 assists for 83 points.

Larson was also named to the CCHA All-Rookie Team during the 2022-23 season while skating for the Wildcats.