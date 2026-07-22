Matias Maccelli Sees Islanders As “Good Fit”

EXCLUSIVE: Matias Maccelli on signing with Islanders

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By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

For Matias Maccelli and the New York Islanders, the fit just felt right.

That’s how the Finnish forward described his chat with Isles General Manager and EVP Mathieu Darche and Head Coach Pete DeBoer, which ultimately led to him signing a one-year deal on July 1.

“I’ve only heard good things about the area, the fans and the organization,” Maccelli said during a phone interview on Tuesday. “We had a good conversation and I felt like it was, or it will be, a good fit for me.”

In Maccelli, the Islanders are getting a crafty playmaker, a self-described pass-first player whose 118 assists rank sixth among 2019 draftees. He recorded 38 assists in 2022-23 and a career-high 40 assists in 2023-24 with Arizona, as well as 25 helpers last season in Toronto.

In the Islanders, Maccelli will get an opportunity to showcase that ability alongside a talented center group that features Bo Horvat, Mathew Barzal, Brayden Schenn, JG Pageau, Cal Ritchie and Casey Cizikas, depending on the night.

“There are obviously a lot of good players in the team, and I think I can add more on the offensive side,” Maccelli said. “[Darche and DeBoer] like the way I play and how I create offense. We just chatted about the opportunity I would have with the Islanders and it sounded good.”

BTS: Darche and DeBoer Call Maccelli

Darche talked up up Maccelli as a “skilled player” who will help the team’s top lines and power play during his free agency press conference, while DeBoer told Maccelli he was a big fan of his game in a behind-the-scenes video released by the team. The newcomer will have to earn the assignments he hopes to get, but the idea is to influx his skill into the lineup.

“It's a big year for me,” Maccelli said. “I had a lot of success, especially in AZ, and then I think this is just great for me now. I just [want to] come in, in good shape, and hopefully I get a chance to play with the with the guys, and do my best and help the team win.”

Maccelli is looking to channel the success he had in Arizona, where he set career-highs in goals (17), assists (40) and points (57) in 2023-24. He totaled 106 points (28G, 78A) in 146 games from 2022-24, which would have ranked third on the Islanders over that span. His 25 power-play points over that same stretch would have tied Kyle Palmieri for fourth on the Isles.

“We brought some offensive skill to our lineup that will help our top lines and that will also help on the power play,” Darche said after free agency.

Maccelli is putting the new in New York Islanders, as he had no prior connections inside the locker room, but said around 10 players reached out to welcome him to the team.

“A bunch of guys reached out and welcomed me to the team and told me if I have any questions or anything, I can always call or text them,” Maccelli said. “I felt really welcomed.”

He expects to come to Long Island in about a month to get acclimated to the area, find a place to live and get settled. Until then, he’s training at home in Turku, Finland, alongside a group that includes Mikko Rantanen and Kaapo Kakko. The focus right now is coming to training camp fit – and then figured out exactly where he fits on a revamped Islanders roster.

“It will be brand new,” Maccelli said. “It’s exciting times.”

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