Matias Maccelli Sees Islanders As “Good Fit”

For Matias Maccelli and the New York Islanders, the fit just felt right.

That’s how the Finnish forward described his chat with Isles General Manager and EVP Mathieu Darche and Head Coach Pete DeBoer, which ultimately led to him signing a one-year deal on July 1.

“I’ve only heard good things about the area, the fans and the organization,” Maccelli said during a phone interview on Tuesday. “We had a good conversation and I felt like it was, or it will be, a good fit for me.”

In Maccelli, the Islanders are getting a crafty playmaker, a self-described pass-first player whose 118 assists rank sixth among 2019 draftees. He recorded 38 assists in 2022-23 and a career-high 40 assists in 2023-24 with Arizona, as well as 25 helpers last season in Toronto.

In the Islanders, Maccelli will get an opportunity to showcase that ability alongside a talented center group that features Bo Horvat, Mathew Barzal, Brayden Schenn, JG Pageau, Cal Ritchie and Casey Cizikas, depending on the night.

“There are obviously a lot of good players in the team, and I think I can add more on the offensive side,” Maccelli said. “[Darche and DeBoer] like the way I play and how I create offense. We just chatted about the opportunity I would have with the Islanders and it sounded good.”