Jacob Kvasnicka Reflects on Strong WHL Season, Looking Forward to University of Minnesota

Jacob Kvasnicka’s 2025-26 season was one he will never forget.

After two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program, the Islanders’ 2025 seventh-rounder (202nd overall) ventured north for his final season of junior hockey. He signed a Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Penticton Vees, the WHL’s newest expansion franchise and was unsure of what to expect.

The experience, however, turned out better than he could have imagined. The 5’11, 172 lbs. forward recorded 85 points (35G, 50A) in 65 games as the Vees set records for the most wins and points by a CHL(the organization that oversees the WHL, OHL and QMJHL) expansion franchise while advancing to the third round of the playoffs.

“We knew we had a really good team, and early on we had nobody to prove wrong,” Kvasnicka said. “We were exceeding expectations, and once people started doubting what we were doing, we used it as motivation.”

The season also helped round out his game as he continues the pursuit of his NHL dream. Kvasnicka credited Head Coach Fred Harbinson with helping him adjust to the fast-paced style of the WHL whilepreparing him for the college game.