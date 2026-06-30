Jacob Kvasnicka Reflects on Strong WHL Season, Looking Forward to University of Minnesota

Jacob Kvasnicka, fresh off an 85-point WHL season, is ready to work at Islanders Development Camp ahead of first NCAA year

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By Tucker Terranova

Jacob Kvasnicka’s 2025-26 season was one he will never forget. 

After two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program, the Islanders’ 2025 seventh-rounder (202nd overall) ventured north for his final season of junior hockey. He signed a Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Penticton Vees, the WHL’s newest expansion franchise and was unsure of what to expect. 

The experience, however, turned out better than he could have imagined. The 5’11, 172 lbs. forward recorded 85 points (35G, 50A) in 65 games as the Vees set records for the most wins and points by a CHL(the organization that oversees the WHL, OHL and QMJHL) expansion franchise while advancing to the third round of the playoffs. 

“We knew we had a really good team, and early on we had nobody to prove wrong,” Kvasnicka said. “We were exceeding expectations, and once people started doubting what we were doing, we used it as motivation.” 

The season also helped round out his game as he continues the pursuit of his NHL dream. Kvasnicka credited Head Coach Fred Harbinson with helping him adjust to the fast-paced style of the WHL whilepreparing him for the college game.

While Kvasnicka enjoyed his time in Western Canada, he’s excited to fulfill a Minnesota boy’s dream when he suits up for the University of Minnesota this fall. 

“It’s such a historic program, and I’m excited to join a great group,” Kvasnicka said. “There’s a great leadership group that I’ve already gotten to know well.” 

Before he heads home, Kvasnicka is embracing his second Islanders Development Camp and is focused on continuing to develop while showcasing his abilities in front of the organization’s staff. 

As a young player, he believes there are valuable lessons that can only be learned from an NHL coaching staff, and he has enjoyed the opportunity to focus on the finer details of his game. 

“Even in our drills today, we were working on keeping our heads up. You don’t do that elsewhere,” Kvasnicka said. “It’s definitely a big part of the game, so it’s been nice to learn from high-level coaches.” 

Kvasnicka is one of the returnees from last season’s Development Camp. This time around, he hopes to use his experience not only to improve his own game but also to help some familiar faces adjust to camp. 

“Lincoln [Kuehne] and I played together at the USNTDP, so it’s nice to see a familiar face here,” Kvasnicka said. “Our old team group chat was blowing up when he was drafted. I’m super happy for him and want to help however I can.”

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PHOTOS: Islanders 2026 Development Camp Day 2

For a young player, that support goes a long way. Kuehne, the Islanders’ 2026 fourth-round pick (109th overall), appreciates Kvasnicka’s guidance as he begins the next chapter of his hockey career. He also said Kvasnicka helped ease some of his pre-camp nerves. 

“After I was drafted, I immediately texted him and was like, ‘Hey, what do I need to bring, and what’s camp like?’” Kuehne said. “Observing him this week and seeing how he interacts with others has been great. He’s a role model of mine.” 

While Development Camp provides valuable on-ice instruction, it also gives prospects an opportunity to build relationships with future teammates and immerse themselves in the Long Island community. 

Kvasnicka is one of the Islanders prospects who has truly embraced Long Island and everything it has to offer. He told the Islanders’ social media team on Monday that he “loves Long Island,” and he’s eager to continue exploring the area. 

“I love the beach, so going last year was a lot of fun, and obviously Long Island has some great beaches,” Kvasnicka said. “I’m excited for that again later in the week. Supposedly it’s going to be very hot, so it’llbe nice to be outside.” 

As the week continues, Kvasnicka is focused on making the most of every opportunity while embracing the family atmosphere that Development Camp has fostered among the prospects and staff. 

“It’s been great so far, and I just want to keep working,” Kvasnicka said. “It’s great to not just see familiar faces but also meet new ones.”

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