Prokhorov “Ready to Work” At Islanders Development Camp

Daniil Prokhorov wasted no time introducing himself to Islanders fans during the 2025 Blue and White Scrimmage.

The 6’5,” 209 lbs. forward showed that his personality matched his size as he led the sold out crowd in a “Let’s Go Islanders” chant, smiling while he was doing it.

Prokhorov made an impression on the fans during his first experience on the Long Island last year. Returning with another year of experience under his belt, he will look to make his stay permanent as he prepares for his first full season in North America.

“I’m excited to play next season in the Islanders system,” Prokhorov said. “Wherever I play, I just want to work.”

Prokhorov, the Islanders 2025 second-round pick, completed his first season in the KHL with Dynamo Moscow this past season, recording one assist in 23 games.

He made appearances in four different leagues during the 2025-26 campaign – he totaled 18 points (9 G, 9 A) with Dynamo St. Petersburg in the VHL, Russia’s second-tier of pro hockey, and six points (3G, 3A) in with Dynamo Moscow in the MHL, which is Russia’s junior league. Prokhorov believes each stop helped him develop.

“The KHL is a veteran league, so I got little ice time,” Prokhorov said. “I put up better stats in the VHL and MHL, but all the leagues helped me grow as a player.”