Prokhorov “Ready to Work” At Islanders Development Camp

Daniil Prokhorov reflects on last season and his excitement to join Islanders organization for 2026-27

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By Tucker Terranova

Daniil Prokhorov wasted no time introducing himself to Islanders fans during the 2025 Blue and White Scrimmage.  

The 6’5,” 209 lbs. forward showed that his personality matched his size as he led the sold out crowd in a “Let’s Go Islanders” chant, smiling while he was doing it.  

Prokhorov made an impression on the fans during his first experience on the Long Island last year. Returning with another year of experience under his belt, he will look to make his stay permanent as he prepares for his first full season in North America. 

“I’m excited to play next season in the Islanders system,” Prokhorov said. “Wherever I play, I just want to work.” 

Prokhorov, the Islanders 2025 second-round pick, completed his first season in the KHL with Dynamo Moscow this past season, recording one assist in 23 games.   

He made appearances in four different leagues during the 2025-26 campaign – he totaled 18 points (9 G, 9 A) with Dynamo St. Petersburg in the VHL, Russia’s second-tier of pro hockey, and six points (3G, 3A) in with Dynamo Moscow in the MHL, which is Russia’s junior league. Prokhorov believes each stop helped him develop.  

“The KHL is a veteran league, so I got little ice time,” Prokhorov said. “I put up better stats in the VHL and MHL, but all the leagues helped me grow as a player.”

At the end of his season in Russia, Prokhorov made the jump to North America by joining the Bridgeport Islanders, making his debut on April 18.  

While the transition to North America presents challenges for a player navigating a language barrier, Prokhorov was fortunate to have Semyon Varlamov alongside him. Varlamov was in the AHL on a conditioning stint at the time and offered the 19-year-old a sense of familiarity. 

“He’s a legend. He’s a very good player and also a very good guy,” Prokhorov said. “It was my first time [playing in America], and he helped me by translating and going out to eat.” 

Varlamov isn’t the lone Russian Prokhorov can rely on within the organization. Ilya Sorokin and Alexander Romanov also made sure Prokhorov knew how excited they were. Romanov reached out with a motivational message. 

“When I got drafted last year, Romanov was the first one to call me,” Prokhorov said. “He was like ‘Now the work starts and we can get to training.’ He’s a very good guy and told me that I’m a very good player. That was great to hear.”

While in Russia, Prokhorov made sure to keep up with the Islanders and his fellow prospects. Part of the 2025 draft class that has already produced two players with NHL experience in Matthew Schaefer and Victor Eklund, Prokhorov is motivated by the talent around him and hopes to follow a pro path for himself next season.  

“The prospects are all very good, and it was really cool to see how they [Schaefer and Eklund] made the NHL so quick,” Prokhorov said. “They had great seasons, and I’m happy that I’m their teammates this week.” 

Prokhorov is eager to make the full-time jump to North America. While he isn’t sure where he’ll spend the 2026-27 season, he’s excited for a full season developing under the Islanders’ coaching staff, which he believes is top-notch. 

“It’s a very good organization with very good coaches and players,” Prokhorov said. “Everyone I have met, both in New York and Bridgeport, has been good to me, and I’ve learned a lot.” 

While Prokhorov is ultimately vying for the NHL, he’s currently focused on making the most of every opportunity during Development Camp and improving one day at a time. 

“I have a lot to learn and want to get better,” Prokhorov said. “I’m ready to win, and I’m ready to work.”

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