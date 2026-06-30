Islanders Prospects Share the Ice with Special Olympics New York

Nine-year-old Emerson doesn’t usually like new things.

But on Tuesday, after watching New York Islanders Development Camp, all it took was a warm welcome from Isles prospects for him to lace up a pair of skates for the very first time.

Wearing a helmet and a pair of skates, Emerson was supported by Tomas Poletin and Gleb Veremyev as they guided him around the ice. Soon enough, he was smiling, laughing and enjoying every moment as his mom, Dena Civello, watched in the stands.

“He’s usually not into doing new things. It’s scary for him, a lot of times he’s reluctant,” said Civello. “But when we walked in and the way everyone greeted him, he was comfortable and sensed the welcoming energy. He came right in, put his skates on, and had so much fun today.”

Poletin spent quality time with Emerson, skating him around the rink and lending him a stick to play with by the net. Veremyev provided some extra fun by lifting up the nine-year-old and spinning him in circles.

“It’s always great to give back to the fans and especially to these kids, it's not as easy for them as it is for us,” Poletin said. “It’s always great to help them with anything.”

Emerson was one of more than 20 children from Special Olympics New York who joined Islanders prospects on the ice after the second day of development camp practices. The children, ranging in age from six to 15 and with varying skating abilities, spent time with Isles prospects around the rink. Some raced around confidently on their own, while others leaned on blue skating aids with players by their side.

“It's a chance for us to slow down a little bit and kind of realize why we do it,” Danny Nelson said. “It’s cool for people who come to games to be with us and have that experience. It was awesome.”