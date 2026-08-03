Gold Hired As Assistant General Manager And General Manager Of Hamilton Hammers

The New York Islanders announced today that the club has hired Evan Gold as New York Islanders Assistant General Manager and General Manager of the Hamilton Hammers. He joins Mathieu Darche’s Hockey Operations staff and will be involved in all facets of the club’s hockey operations, including contract negotiations, roster strategy, professional and amateur scouting, salary cap management, and others areas that fit his expertise.

"Evan brings a rare combination of experience, intelligence, and results to our Hockey Operations department,” Islanders General Manager and Executive Vice President Mathieu Darche said. “Over the past several years, he has excelled in nearly every facet of building a successful franchise at the NHL and AHL levels — from contract negotiations and cap management to leading the Providence Bruins to the best record in the AHL this past season. His background, combined with his legal and business acumen, makes him an outstanding fit for our department as we continue building a team that competes on the island and in Hamilton."

Gold will work alongside current Assistant General Managers: Ryan Bowness (Player Personnel), Chris Lamoriello, and Steve Pellegrini. Lamoriello, formerly the GM of the organization’s American Hockey League affiliate, will continue to be involved in player personnel decisions, as well as working with the amateur, college and pro scouting staffs.

“My family and I could not be more excited to be joining the Islanders organization,” Gold said. “I am incredibly grateful to Mathieu and the entire Islanders ownership group for the opportunity to be part of such a respected franchise and to help build a Stanley Cup champion on Long Island. The Islanders have a rich history, a passionate fan base, and a deep connection to the community. It is an honor to join this organization, and I look forward to working alongside Mathieu, our players, coaches, and staff to build a team that our fans can be proud of for years to come."