Questions and Isles: Most-Used Emoji

👍? 🤣? ❤️? Find the Isles' most-used emojis in the latest Questions and Isles.
Mathew Barzal: "🤣🤣"
Casey Cizikas: “👍”
Noah Dobson: “👍”
Anthony Duclair: “🤣”
Hudson Fasching: "👍 maybe?"
Simon Holmstrom: "😄"
Bo Horvat: “👍”
Anders Lee: “👊”
Kyle MacLean: “Idk...👍?”
Scott Mayfield: “😄”
Brock Nelson: “Probably 👍."
Kyle Palmieri: “Probably 👍 I guess.”
JG Pageau: “😄”
Adam Pelech: "🤣🤣"
Ryan Pulock: “Not a big emoji guy. 👍 Pretty lame."
Alexander Romanov: "❤️"
Ilya Sorokin: “🤣”
Semyon Varlamov: “🙂”