Questions and Isles: Most-Used Emoji

👍? 🤣? ❤️? Find the Isles' most-used emojis in the latest Questions and Isles.

2425_QuestionsAndIsles_Template_1920x1080-emoji
By New York Islanders Social Media

Mathew Barzal: "🤣🤣"

Casey Cizikas: “👍”

Noah Dobson: “👍”

Anthony Duclair: “🤣”

Hudson Fasching: "👍 maybe?"

Simon Holmstrom: "😄"

Bo Horvat: “👍”

Anders Lee: “👊”

Questions and Isles: Most Used Emoji

Kyle MacLean: “Idk...👍?”

Scott Mayfield: “😄”

Brock Nelson: “Probably 👍."

Kyle Palmieri: “Probably 👍 I guess.”

JG Pageau: “😄”

Adam Pelech: "🤣🤣"

Ryan Pulock: “Not a big emoji guy. 👍 Pretty lame."

Alexander Romanov: "❤️"

Ilya Sorokin: “🤣”

Semyon Varlamov: “🙂”

