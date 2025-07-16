Breaking Down the Islanders 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

Mark your calendars! The New York Islanders 2025-26 regular season schedule is here!

View the full schedule here, join the priority presale list and get access before tickets go on sale to the public and enter to win Isles tickets by telling us which games you’re excited about.

There’s a lot to unpack from an 82-game slate, so NewYorkIslanders.com has you covered – let's dive in.

7 PM Starts at UBS Arena

The default home start time is shifting to 7 p.m. this season after starting games at 7:30 in the first four seasons at UBS Arena.

While 7 p.m. is the most popular start time at UBS Arena this season (26 times), it’s far from the only one. See the breakdown below:

1 p.m. – 5

3 p.m. – 1

3:30 p.m. – 2

4 p.m. – 2

5 p.m. - 2

6 p.m. – 2

7 p.m. – 26

7:30 p.m. – 1

Notable Games

Home Opener: Oct. 11

The Islanders host the Washington Capitals in their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 11 at UBS Arena.

Hosting the Stanley Cup Champs: Mar. 1 & Mar. 28

The Islanders will host the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in March.

Thanksgiving/ Black Friday

The Islanders will host the Boston Bruins the night before Thanksgiving and will host the Philadelphia Flyers in matinee action on Black Friday.

Break for the Olympics

The Islanders will not play games from Feb. 6 – 25th because players are allowed to participate in the Olympics. UBS Arena will host an Olympic send-off event from Feb. 6-8. More details will be announced at a later date.

Home Games vs the Rangers: Dec. 27 & Jan. 28

The Islanders will host the Rangers twice this season. They will also visit Madison Square Garden on Nov. 8 and Jan. 29.