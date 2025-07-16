Breaking Down the Islanders 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

Find out how many back-to-backs the Isles will play this season, matinees and more

2526-148-Schedule-Breakdown-cover-1920x1080 (1)
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Mark your calendars! The New York Islanders 2025-26 regular season schedule is here!

There’s a lot to unpack from an 82-game slate, so NewYorkIslanders.com has you covered – let's dive in.

7 PM Starts at UBS Arena

The default home start time is shifting to 7 p.m. this season after starting games at 7:30 in the first four seasons at UBS Arena.

While 7 p.m. is the most popular start time at UBS Arena this season (26 times), it’s far from the only one. See the breakdown below:

1 p.m. – 5
3 p.m. – 1
3:30 p.m. – 2
4 p.m. – 2
5 p.m. - 2
6 p.m. – 2
7 p.m. – 26
7:30 p.m. – 1

Notable Games

Home Opener: Oct. 11
The Islanders host the Washington Capitals in their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 11 at UBS Arena.

Hosting the Stanley Cup Champs: Mar. 1 & Mar. 28
The Islanders will host the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in March.

Thanksgiving/ Black Friday
The Islanders will host the Boston Bruins the night before Thanksgiving and will host the Philadelphia Flyers in matinee action on Black Friday.

Break for the Olympics
The Islanders will not play games from Feb. 6 – 25th because players are allowed to participate in the Olympics. UBS Arena will host an Olympic send-off event from Feb. 6-8. More details will be announced at a later date.

Home Games vs the Rangers: Dec. 27 & Jan. 28
The Islanders will host the Rangers twice this season. They will also visit Madison Square Garden on Nov. 8 and Jan. 29.

16 Back to Backs

The Islanders will play 16 back-to-back sets this season. Travel will be involved in 13 of them, including five road back-to-backs. The Isles have three back-to-backs on home ice.

Oct. 30 @ CAR
Oct. 31 @ WSH

Nov. 7 vs MIN
Nov. 8 @ NYR

Nov. 13 @ VGK
Nov. 14 @ UTA

Nov. 22 vs STL
Nov. 23 vs SEA

Dec. 6 @ TBL
Dec. 7 @ FLA

Dec. 19 vs VAN
Dec. 20 @ BUF

Dec. 27 vs NYR
Dec. 28 @ CBJ

Jan. 28 vs NYR
Jan. 29 @ NYR

Feb. 2 @ WSH
Feb. 3 vs PIT

Feb. 28 @CBJ
Mar. 1 vs FLA

Mar. 4 @ ANA
Mar. 5 @ LAK

Mar. 13 vs LAK
Mar. 14 vs CGY

Mar. 21 @ MTL
Mar. 22 vs CBJ

Mar. 30 vs PIT
Mar. 31 @ BUF

Apr. 3 vs PHI
Apr. 4 @ CAR

Apr. 11 vs OTT
Apr. 12 vs MTL

The Sole Home-and-Home is a Rivalry Showdown

The Islanders will play just one home-and-home set this season and it’s against their crosstown rivals in the New York Rangers. The teams will face off at UBS Arena on Jan. 28 before they head to Madison Square Garden on Jan. 29.

Longest Homestand

The Islanders’ season-long, six-game homestand will take place from Nov. 22 – Dec. 2.

Saturday, Nov. 22 vs STL
Sunday, Nov. 23 vs SEA
Wednesday, Nov. 26 vs BOS
Friday, Nov. 28 vs PHI
Sunday, Nov. 30 vs WSH
Tuesday, Dec. 2 vs TBL
Thursday, Dec. 4 vs COL

Longest Roadtrip(s)

The Islanders have two season-long, seven-game road trips this season.

The first covers 5,142 miles and starts off with a couple of local stops – The Rangers on Oct. 8 followed by the Devils on the 10th – before going out to Las Vegas, Utah, Colorado and Dallas and ending with a visit in Detroit. The second road trip will see the most distance covered (5,724 miles), with the Isles kicking off the seven-gamer on Jan. 8 in Nashville and ending in Seattle on Jan. 21.

Saturday, Nov. 8 @ NYR
Monday, Nov. 10 @ NJD
Thursday, Nov. 13 @ VGK
Friday, Nov. 14 @UTA
Sunday, Nov. 16 @ COL
Tuesday, Nov. 18 @ DAL
Thursday, Nov. 20 @DET

Tuesday, Jan. 8 @ NSH
Thursday, Jan. 10 @ MIN
Tuesday, Jan. 13 @ WPG
Thursday, Jan. 15 @ EDM
Saturday, Jan. 17 @ CGY
Monday, Jan. 19 @ VAN
Wednesday, Jan. 21 @ SEA

Day Games Galore

The Islanders will play 13 matinees this season, which the NHL considers as games that start at 4 p.m. or earlier.

Monday, Oct. 13 – 1 p.m. vs WPG
Saturday, Oct. 18 – 3 p.m. @ OTT
Saturday, Oct. 25 – 12:30 p.m. @ PHI
Saturday, Nov. 22 – 3:30 p.m. vs STL
Friday, Nov. 28 – 4 p.m. vs PHI
Sunday, Nov. 30 – 1 p.m. vs WSH
Saturday, December 13 – 3:30 vs TBL
Thursday, Jan. 1 – 3 p.m. vs UTA
Saturday, Jan. 17 – 3 p.m. (e.t.) @ CGY
Saturday, Jan. 24 – 1 p.m. vs BUF
Sunday, Mar. 1 – 4 p.m. vs FLA
Saturday, Mar. 28 – 1 p.m. vs FLA
Saturday, Apr. 11 – 1 p.m. vs OTT

Games by Month

October – 11
November – 15
December – 14
January – 15
February – 5
March – 16
April – 6

Games by Day

Sunday – 9
Monday – 6
Tuesday – 17
Wednesday – 4
Thursday – 18
Friday – 7
Saturday - 21

