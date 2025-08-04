Islanders Sign Schaefer

The New York Islanders have signed defenseman Matthew Schaefer to a three-year, entry-level contract

2526_205_Special Transaction Graphic_1920x1080
By New York Islanders PR
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders have signed defenseman Matthew Schaefer to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Schaefer was selected first overall by the Islanders in the 2025 National Hockey League Draft. He is the club’s fifth selection at first overall in franchise history, and it’s first since 2009.

Schaefer, 17, recorded 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) and a +21 rating in 17 games with the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) last season. The Stoney Creek, ON native’s season was cut short due to an injury suffered at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship with Team Canada.

Schaefer has recorded 39 points (10 goals, 29 assists) in 73 games across two seasons with Erie. In 2023-24, he recorded 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in 56 games with the Otters, adding three assists in six games in the 2024 OHL Playoffs.

On the international stage, Schaefer captured a gold medal and served as team captain of Team Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, tallying six points (two goals, four assists) in five games. He also won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, recording five points (one goal, four assists) in seven games.

$48 Tickets for 48 Hours!

Celebrate Matthew Schaefer's signing with 48 hours of exclusive pricing on select September, October and November games. Enter the code: SCORE to redeem the offer.

Related Content

Schaefer Signs Entry-Level Contract with Special Guests

News Feed

Schaefer Throws First Pitch at Mets Game

Schaefer to Wear 48 for Islanders

Scouting Shabanov

Islanders Sign Tsyplakov

Get to Know Jacob Kvasnicka

Islanders Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

Breaking Down the Islanders 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

Islanders 2025-26 Home Opener Set for Oct. 11

Poletin Picked Twice in One Week

Islanders Sign Eklund

"Sound Tigers Saturdays" Headline Bridgeport's 25th Anniversary

Islanders Sign Gatcomb

Thompson Established Relationships, Taught On-Ice Skills at Isles Development Camp

From Forechecking to the Front Office: Matt Martin Reflects on New Role

Roy Reacts to Islanders Draft, Development Camp and Free Agency

Eiserman Eager to Build Off Strong Freshman Campaign in First Isles Development Camp

Isles Day to Day: Development Camp Day Four

Islanders 2025 Blue and White Scrimmage Notebook