Islanders Sign Schaefer

The New York Islanders have signed defenseman Matthew Schaefer to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Schaefer was selected first overall by the Islanders in the 2025 National Hockey League Draft. He is the club’s fifth selection at first overall in franchise history, and it’s first since 2009.

Schaefer, 17, recorded 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) and a +21 rating in 17 games with the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) last season. The Stoney Creek, ON native’s season was cut short due to an injury suffered at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship with Team Canada.

Schaefer has recorded 39 points (10 goals, 29 assists) in 73 games across two seasons with Erie. In 2023-24, he recorded 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in 56 games with the Otters, adding three assists in six games in the 2024 OHL Playoffs.

On the international stage, Schaefer captured a gold medal and served as team captain of Team Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, tallying six points (two goals, four assists) in five games. He also won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, recording five points (one goal, four assists) in seven games.