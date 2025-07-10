"Sound Tigers Saturdays" Headline Bridgeport's 25th Anniversary

Bridgeport is returning to its roots, announcing 14 “Sound Tigers Saturdays” as part of their 2025-26 regular season schedule

By Bridgeport Islanders PR

The Bridgeport Islanders are celebrating their 25th anniversary season with a highly anticipated throwback.

The New York Islanders’ American Hockey League affiliate is returning to its roots, today announcing 14 “Sound Tigers Saturdays” as part of their 2025-26 regular season schedule.

“As we enter our 25th anniversary season, we’re incredibly proud to honor the history and tradition of professional hockey in Bridgeport,” Senior Vice President of Business Operations Joe Dolan said. “The Sound Tigers logo represents where it all began, a legacy of passionate fans, memorable moments, and a strong connection to our community.”

“Bringing back the Sound Tigers look on Saturday nights is our way of celebrating those roots while creating new memories,” Dolan added. “This season is all about honoring our past while embracing our future, and we can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

The club will wear Sound Tigers sweaters as a third-jersey design during each Saturday home game this season. The revamped design along with additional details regarding “Sound Tigers Saturdays” and the 25th anniversary season will be unveiled later this summer when the full promotional schedule is announced.

For the second straight year, Bridgeport will begin its regular season against the Providence Bruins on home ice. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11th. The schedule also includes two (2) school-day games at 10:30 a.m. (Wednesday, Nov. 12th against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Wednesday, Apr. 1st against Hershey) as well as nine (9) different 5 p.m. starts during weekend games at home.

The Islanders face the Hartford Wolf Pack (New York Rangers) 12 times. The “Battle of Connecticut” kicks off Friday, Oct. 24th in Hartford and returns to Total Mortgage Arena on Saturday, Dec. 6th at 7 p.m. Other home rivalry dates include Saturday, Dec. 27th, Saturday, Jan. 3rd, Sunday, Jan. 11th, Friday, Apr. 3 and Sunday, Apr. 12.

Single-game tickets will be available later this summer. Opening Night Plus Packs are on sale now, and offer the best value to attend the home opener and other games at Total Mortgage Arena this season.

Bridgeport Islanders 2025-26 Schedule Breakdown:

By Day (Home Games):

Mondays: 1 game, Jan. 19th vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 1 p.m.

Tuesdays: 1 game, Feb. 17th vs. Utica, 7 p.m. 

Wednesdays: 8 games

Thursdays: 1 game, Apr. 9th vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7 p.m.

Fridays: 4 games

Saturdays: 14 games

Sundays: 7 games

By Month (Overall):

October: 8 games, 5 home / 3 away

November: 11 games, 6 home / 5 away

December: 10 games, 3 home / 7 away

January: 12 games, 6 home / 6 away

February: 12 games, 7 home / 5 away

March: 11 games, 5 home / 6 away

April: 8 games, 4 home / 4 away

