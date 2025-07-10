"Sound Tigers Saturdays" Headline Bridgeport's 25th Anniversary

The Bridgeport Islanders are celebrating their 25th anniversary season with a highly anticipated throwback.

The New York Islanders’ American Hockey League affiliate is returning to its roots, today announcing 14 “Sound Tigers Saturdays” as part of their 2025-26 regular season schedule.

“As we enter our 25th anniversary season, we’re incredibly proud to honor the history and tradition of professional hockey in Bridgeport,” Senior Vice President of Business Operations Joe Dolan said. “The Sound Tigers logo represents where it all began, a legacy of passionate fans, memorable moments, and a strong connection to our community.”

“Bringing back the Sound Tigers look on Saturday nights is our way of celebrating those roots while creating new memories,” Dolan added. “This season is all about honoring our past while embracing our future, and we can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

The club will wear Sound Tigers sweaters as a third-jersey design during each Saturday home game this season. The revamped design along with additional details regarding “Sound Tigers Saturdays” and the 25th anniversary season will be unveiled later this summer when the full promotional schedule is announced.