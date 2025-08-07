Catching up with Ryan Pulock

The New York Islanders are having a big offseason this year and so are the Pulocks.

Ryan Pulock and his wife Danielle announced that they're expecting their first child - a baby boy - via an Instagram post in June. They couldn't be more excited to meet Baby Pulock.

“I can’t wait,” Pulock said. “We’re just really excited getting ready for that. We’ll see what happens when the baby comes, obviously it’ll be a bit of a life-changer, but I’m really looking forward to it.”

The baby announcement has been the highlight of a Long Island summer that’s seen Pulock hitting the beach, pool and golf course, while also training hard for next season. He also got involved in the community this summer, volunteering at the Viscardi School for a wheelchair hockey game and taking on 40 kids in a fun street hockey game.

To gear up for the busy season ahead, Pulock is utilizing offseason training to the fullest. He’s kept up his workout routine - looking to build more endurance and speed – while fine tuning his skills on the ice.

“As I get older, trying to adjust different things and get my cardio to another level, find more ways to get quicker as the game speeds up,” Pulock said. “I’ve been on the ice a lot. I’m looking forward to the season, lot of exciting times ahead here. We’re all excited to get back on the ice.”

It’s been a huge offseason for Pulock and the Islanders, as Islanders GM and EVP Mathieu Darche is in the midst of his first summer as a general manager. He was hired on May 23 and quickly made introductory phone calls to every player on the roster.