Catching up with Ryan Pulock

Exclusive interview with Isles D-man on a personal announcement, summer training, Matthew Schaefer, Mathieu Darche and more

20250616_LYNBROOK_STREET_PLAYERS_24_6-96
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders are having a big offseason this year and so are the Pulocks.

Ryan Pulock and his wife Danielle announced that they're expecting their first child - a baby boy - via an Instagram post in June. They couldn't be more excited to meet Baby Pulock.

“I can’t wait,” Pulock said. “We’re just really excited getting ready for that. We’ll see what happens when the baby comes, obviously it’ll be a bit of a life-changer, but I’m really looking forward to it.”

The baby announcement has been the highlight of a Long Island summer that’s seen Pulock hitting the beach, pool and golf course, while also training hard for next season. He also got involved in the community this summer, volunteering at the Viscardi School for a wheelchair hockey game and taking on 40 kids in a fun street hockey game.

To gear up for the busy season ahead, Pulock is utilizing offseason training to the fullest. He’s kept up his workout routine - looking to build more endurance and speed – while fine tuning his skills on the ice.

“As I get older, trying to adjust different things and get my cardio to another level, find more ways to get quicker as the game speeds up,” Pulock said. “I’ve been on the ice a lot. I’m looking forward to the season, lot of exciting times ahead here. We’re all excited to get back on the ice.”

It’s been a huge offseason for Pulock and the Islanders, as Islanders GM and EVP Mathieu Darche is in the midst of his first summer as a general manager. He was hired on May 23 and quickly made introductory phone calls to every player on the roster.

“He called me the night he was hired, and since then I’ve been able to spend a little bit of time with him, just being around the rink,” Pulock said. “So far, he’s been tremendous, he’s doing everything he can to bring the best experience for us, as players, our family and the fans, trying to build a team that’s exciting to watch and compete for a championship. As a guy at this point in my career, that’s what I look for and want to be a part of.”

The 2025 NHL Draft Lottery win set the stage for an exciting summer. Pulock remembers the moment the Islanders moved up nine spots in the lottery after a 3.5% chance of winning -– he was spending time with Danielle and the Pelechs in Florida for a quick postseason trip.

“We were at dinner, and I kept checking my phone,” Pulock recalled. “It came down to a couple picks left, and I remember saying, ‘Pelly we might actually get it.’ It turns out we did. It’s pretty special.”

The Islanders used the coveted first-overall pick to draft Matthew Schaefer, who impressed the hockey world and Isles fans with his high-end character and skill. Pulock met Schaefer for the first time at the tail end of Islanders Development Camp.

“Schaefer’s just a genuine kid, mature beyond his years,” Pulock said. “Haven’t really seen him on the ice but obviously a tremendous talent. He’s been through a lot and has worked for everything. He’s a real star player and person joining us, which is amazing for the franchise.”

The veteran and rookie blueliners will share the ice for Islanders Training Camp come September. Pulock’s veteran leadership and experience will be one of the guiding lights for Schaefer and the rest of the new faces in the organization.

“Doing things the right way, going out of your way to make them feel more comfortable,” Pulock said. “I remember as a young guy coming in, when an older guy comes over and talks to you it makes you feel more comfortable. So, for me that’s the biggest thing, helping these kids get comfortable and be at their best, get their confidence high and the competition in camp will be good with some great young players, some fresh, top end d-men. I’m excited to see these kids and help them grow.”

