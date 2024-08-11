Questions and Isles: Do You Recline on Airplanes?

We already know the Islanders' preferences on window and aisle seats, but what about what they do in those seats - specifcially whether or not they recline. Settle in, kick back - or don't! - and see what the Islanders had to say about whether or not they recline on planes.

Mathew Barzal: Yeah.

Samuel Bolduc: Always.

Casey Cizikas: No. That's a lie. A little bit, like not enough where it's inconvenient, but just enough where I have a lean.

Noah Dobson: Yes.

Pierre Engvall: Yeah yeah.

Hudson Fasching: Never.

Bo Horvat: Yes. I'm sorry for whoever is behind me.