Questions and Isles: Do You Recline on Airplanes?

We already know the Islanders' preferences on window and aisle seats, but what about what they do in those seats - specifcially whether or not they recline. Settle in, kick back - or don't! - and see what the Islanders had to say about whether or not they recline on planes.
Mathew Barzal: Yeah.
Samuel Bolduc: Always.
Casey Cizikas: No. That's a lie. A little bit, like not enough where it's inconvenient, but just enough where I have a lean.
Noah Dobson: Yes.
Pierre Engvall: Yeah yeah.
Hudson Fasching: Never.
Bo Horvat: Yes. I'm sorry for whoever is behind me.