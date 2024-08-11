Questions and Isles: Do You Recline on Airplanes?

Kick back - or don't - and find out if the Islanders recline on airplanes

By New York Islanders
We already know the Islanders' preferences on window and aisle seats, but what about what they do in those seats - specifcially whether or not they recline. Settle in, kick back - or don't! - and see what the Islanders had to say about whether or not they recline on planes.

Mathew Barzal: Yeah.

Samuel Bolduc: Always.

Casey Cizikas: No. That's a lie. A little bit, like not enough where it's inconvenient, but just enough where I have a lean.

Noah Dobson: Yes.

Pierre Engvall: Yeah yeah.

Hudson Fasching: Never.

Bo Horvat: Yes. I'm sorry for whoever is behind me.

Anders Lee: I try not to, but I have before.

Scott Mayfield: No.

Brock Nelson: No.

JG Pageau: Yes.

Kyle Palmieri: Yeah, most of the time.

Adam Pelech: No.

Ryan Pulock: Are we talking on our plane, or are we talking, like, commercial? Most of the time yeah, depending on the day, but I would say 50/50.

Alex Romanov: Depends on how much time we're going to fly. Two hours is nice, it's okay.

Ilya Sorokin: Oh yeah.

Semyon Varlamov: Yes, I do.

