Islanders Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

Single Game Tickets to home games at UBS Arena will go on sale on July 22 at 10 a.m.

2526-148-Schedule-1920x1080
By New York Islanders PR
NewYorkIslanders.com

The National Hockey League has released the schedule for the 2025-26 regular season.

Tickets to home games at UBS Arena will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, July 22 at 10AM EST and will be available through Ticketmaster.com. To get priority presale access to tickets, join the Islanders Priority Presale List.

For group ticket information, please call 888-694-7537 or visit newyorkislanders.com/groups. For premium clubs and suite rentals, please call 516-517-0640 or visit https://www.islanderssuites.com.

To secure the best pricing to the biggest matchups taking place at UBS Arena all season long and to access exclusive benefits like the Fan Fest BBQ with the Players and the State of Hockey Forum with Isles Management, visit newyorkislanders.com/membership or call 888-694-7537.

Cal Clutterbuck's Summer Islanders Internship

Islanders 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

Date
Time (EST)
Opponent
Venue
Thu, Oct. 9
7:00 PM
at PIT
Away
Sat, Oct. 11
7:00 PM
vs WSH
Home
Mon, Oct. 13
1:00 PM
vs WPG
Home
Thu, Oct. 16
7:00 PM
vs EDM
Home
Sat, Oct. 18
3:00 PM
at OTT
Away
Tue, Oct. 21
7:00 PM
vs SJS
Home
Thu, Oct. 23
7:00 PM
vs DET
Home
Sat, Oct. 25
12:30 PM
at PHI
Away
Tue, Oct. 28
7:15 PM
at BOS
Away
Thu, Oct. 30
7:00 PM
at CAR
Away
Fri, Oct. 31
7:00 PM
at WSH
Away
Sun, Nov. 2
5:00 PM
vs CBJ
Home
Tue, Nov. 4
7:00 PM
vs BOS
Home
Fri, Nov. 7
7:00 PM
vs MIN
Home
Sat, Nov. 8
7:00 PM
at NYR
Away
Mon, Nov. 10
7:00 PM
at NJD
Away
Thu, Nov. 13
10:00 PM
at VGK
Away
Fri, Nov. 14
9:00 PM
at UTA
Away
Sun, Nov. 16
9:00 PM
at COL
Away
Tue, Nov. 18
8:00 PM
at DAL
Away
Thu, Nov. 20
7:00 PM
at DET
Away
Sat, Nov. 22
3:30 PM
vs STL
Home
Sun, Nov. 23
5:00 PM
vs SEA
Home
Wed, Nov. 26
7:00 PM
vs BOS
Home
Fri, Nov. 28
4:00 PM
vs PHI
Home
Sun, Nov. 30
1:00 PM
vs WSH
Home
Tue, Dec. 2
7:00 PM
vs TBL
Home
Thu, Dec. 4
7:00 PM
at COL
Home
Sat, Dec. 6
7:00 PM
at TBL
Away
Sun, Dec. 7
5:00 PM
at FLA
Away
Tue, Dec. 9
7:00 PM
vs VGK
Home
Thu, Dec. 11
7:00 PM
vs ANA
Home
Sat, Dec. 13
3:30 PM
vs TBL
Home
Tue, Dec. 16
7:00 PM
at DET
Away
Fri, Dec. 19
7:00 PM
vs VAN
Home
Sat, Dec. 20
5:00 PM
at BUF
Away
Tue, Dec. 23
7:00 PM
vs NJD
Home
Sat, Dec. 27
6:00 PM
vs NYR
Home
Sun, Dec. 28
5:00 PM
at CBJ
Away
Tue, Dec. 30
8:30 PM
at CHI
Away
Thu, Jan. 1
3:00 PM
vs UTA
Home
Sat, Jan. 3
7:00 PM
vs TOR
Home
Tue, Jan. 6
7:00 PM
vs NJD
Home
Thu, Jan. 8
8:00 PM
at NSH
Away
Sat, Jan. 10
8:00 PM
at MIN
Away
Tue, Jan. 13
8:00 PM
at WPG
Away
Thu, Jan. 15
9:00 PM
at EDM
Away
Sat, Jan. 17
3:00 PM
at CGY
Away
Mon, Jan. 19
10:00 PM
at VAN
Away
Wed, Jan. 21
10:00 PM
at SEA
Away
Sat, Jan. 24
1:00 PM
vs BUF
Home
Mon, Jan. 26
7:00 PM
at PHI
Away
Wed, Jan. 28
7:30 PM
vs NYR
Home
Thu, Jan. 29
7:00 PM
at NYR
Away
Sat, Jan. 31 
7:00 PM
vs NSH
Home
Mon, Feb. 2
7:00 PM
at WSH
Away
Tue, Feb. 3
7:00 PM
vs PIT
Home
Thu, Feb. 5
7:00 PM
at NJD
Away
Thu, Feb. 26
7:00 PM
at MTL
Away
Sat, Feb. 28
6:00 PM
at CBJ
Away
Sun, Mar. 1
4:00 PM
vs FLA
Home
Wed, Mar. 4
10:00 PM
at ANA
Away
Thu, Mar. 5
9:30 PM
at LAK
Away
Sat, Mar. 7
10:00 PM
at SJS
Away
Tue, Mar. 10
7:30 PM
at STL
Away
Fri, Mar. 13
7:00 PM
vs LAK
Home
Sat, Mar. 14
7:00 PM
vs CGY
Home
Tue, Mar. 17
7:00 PM
at TOR
Away
Thu, Mar. 19
7:00 PM
at OTT
Away
Sat, Mar. 21
7:00 PM
at MTL
Away
Sun, Mar. 22
7:00 PM
vs CBJ
Home
Tue, Mar. 24
7:00 PM
vs CHI
Home
Thu, Mar. 26
7:00 PM
vs DAL
Home
Sat, Mar. 28
1:00 PM
vs FLA
Home
Mon, Mar. 30
7:00 PM
vs PIT
Home
Tue, Mar. 31
7:00 PM
at BUF
Away
Fri, Apr. 3
7:00 PM
vs PIT
Home
Sat, Apr. 4
7:00 PM
at CAR
Away
Thu, Apr. 9
7:00 PM
vs TOR
Home
Sat, Apr. 11
1:00 PM
vs OTT
Home
Sun, Apr. 12
6:00 PM
vs MTL
Home
Tue, Apr. 14
7:00 PM
vs CAR
Home

News Feed

Breaking Down the Islanders 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

Islanders 2025-26 Home Opener Set for Oct. 11

Poletin Picked Twice in One Week

Islanders Sign Eklund

"Sound Tigers Saturdays" Headline Bridgeport's 25th Anniversary

Islanders Sign Gatcomb

Thompson Established Relationships, Taught On-Ice Skills at Isles Development Camp

From Forechecking to the Front Office: Matt Martin Reflects on New Role

Roy Reacts to Islanders Draft, Development Camp and Free Agency

Eiserman Eager to Build Off Strong Freshman Campaign in First Isles Development Camp

Isles Day to Day: Development Camp Day Four

Islanders 2025 Blue and White Scrimmage Notebook

Islanders Sign Shabanov

Islanders Sign Heineman

George and Ritchie Carry NHL Experience, Childhood Memories Together into Isles Development Camp

Darche Adds Depth at All Positions on First Day of Free Agency

Islanders Sign Holmstrom

Islanders Sign Bear, Highmore, McWard, Terry, Berg, Dorrington, Drew, Mitton, and Rowe