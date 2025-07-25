Islanders Sign Tsyplakov

The New York Islanders have signed Maxim Tsyplakov to a two-year contract.

Last season, Tsyplakov scored 35 points (10 goals and 25 assists) in 77 games with the Islanders.

Tsyplakov, 26, scored 47 points (31 goals, 16 assists) in 65 games the year prior with Spartak Moscow of the KHL (Kontinental Hockey League). He posted career-highs in goals, assists and points, while finishing fourth overall in KHL goal-scoring. He also recorded six power play goals and four shorthanded goals. Tsyplakov’s 145 hits in 2023-24 ranked 3rd among KHL forwards and 6th amongst KHL skaters.

A 6’3, 190-pound forward, Tsyplakov played seven seasons with Spartak, totaling 63 goals and 58 assists for 121 points in 327 KHL games. He added seven points (two goals and five assists) in 27 career KHL Playoff games.