Long Island Warriors Enjoy Fifth Annual Summer Shootout at Northwell Health Ice Center

The LI Warriors Orange Team, the newest Warriors squad, won the E Division Title in a thrilling 6-5 result on Sunday

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Kyle St. John has only ever played deck hockey here and there until he joined the Long Island Warriors four months ago, a hockey program comprised of current and former military members. Now, he’s whizzing around on the ice for the Warriors’ fifth annual LI Summer Shootout at Northwell Health Ice Center, contributing five goals over the weekend in his first time he’s ever played organized hockey games.

“It felt amazing to celebrate with my team after,” St. John said. “But it’s not about the goals that I scored, it’s about the team effort and the community I found.”

The three days of competition were action-packed, as three skill levels – the A, C and E tiers - played all weekend and ultimately competed for championships in their respective divisions. The LI Warriors are the host organization with all four teams in action, welcoming in visiting teams from across the country, including Warriors programs in St. Louis, Boston, Washington DC, Florida and Rochester, with local FDNY and EMS ice hockey teams also participating. The Summer Shootout has become a staple event for the LI Warriors since their inception in 2020.

“We have friends all over the country now and for fellow veterans, it’s nice to get back together with them,” said Tom Donaldson, President of the LI Warriors. “It’s a great time, it’s gotten bigger and better every year.”

The LI Warriors program keeps growing and growing. With over 110 players to date – many of them new to ice hockey, like St. John - the Warriors recently expanded from three to four teams, adding another novice level instead of one due to the budding interest.

“That’s the exciting part about it, people that don’t have a lot of hockey experience want to learn to play the game,” Donaldson said. “We start building them up and it’s pretty cool that we’re growing the sport.”

Their newest team made the organization proud when the LI Warriors won the Division E Title 6-5 over the Boston Warriors in a nailbiter of a third period.

“This team was built from the ground up, they were losing games 12-0 when they first got together,” Donaldson said. “To see them achieve this, it’s the best part of the weekend.”

Other results of the final day of the tourney saw the Boston Warriors defeating the F Troop in the C Division Championship action with a final score of 9-5. The 638 Steamfitters were victorious 7-6 over the Renegades in the highly-anticipated A Tier Championship game.

PHOTOS: LI Warriors' Fifth Annual Summer Shootout

The LI Warriors hosted their fifth Summer Shootout tournament which concluded on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025. Photos by Dennis DaSilva/New York Islanders.

Hockey is a healthy outlet for veterans and active service members, who are working through mental and physical trauma from their service. Donaldson has watched the players improve first-hand through team practices, events and games, receiving the positive feedback from their families that they’re getting healthier and having fun doing it.

“Instead of going to the gym and getting on a treadmill, they’re getting on the ice and having such a fun time that they don’t realize the workout they’re getting,” Donaldson said. “I see the guys, their whole attitude changes, guys are sleeping better and eating better, and their families tell me they’ve seen a big difference in them.”

The weekend’s excitement was a culmination of the hard work put in every Friday at practice. St. John comes home from 12-hour shifts grabs a quick bite to eat before heading off to the rink, his favorite part of the day.

“Instead of having a Friday night at the bar, I’m at the rink doing something good for me physically and mentally,” St. John said. “I’m getting back in shape and it’s something I really look forward to, being out there with my brothers and sisters on the ice.”

For veterans and active military members, belonging to a team is an important value. Wearing the same crest on their jersey brings that same feeling of purpose they shared in active duty.

“They’re looking for something to be proud of again, to wear a shared uniform and have that pride as a team,” Donaldson said. “Everyone here has had different experiences, we have guys who have been seriously injured in combat. When they come here to us, it makes them feel better because there’s always someone they can relate to.”

The Warriors are comprised of players from all ages and walks of life. Antonio Carreras, 27, is an active military member in the Air Force and joined the Warriors in June 2024. Not only does he learn on-ice skills from his teammates, but he learns from his teammates in a professional sense.

“Anything they’ve learned in their time, they pass down to me,” Carreras said. From learning how to step up to supervisor or management positions to how to be a true professional. And on the hockey side, some of these guys have played semi-pro or minor league. There’s a lot to learn from them in practice.”

Most importantly, the organization recreates the same feeling of camaraderie of the military.

“When I first joined the organization, I didn’t know what to expect, but once I stepped foot in the locker room for the first time, I felt home,” St. John said. “The locker room banter, talking about what branches we were in, the humor. That’s the stuff that I really miss about the military. I get that now with the Warriors in the locker room and on the ice.”

