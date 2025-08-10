Long Island Warriors Enjoy Fifth Annual Summer Shootout at Northwell Health Ice Center

Kyle St. John has only ever played deck hockey here and there until he joined the Long Island Warriors four months ago, a hockey program comprised of current and former military members. Now, he’s whizzing around on the ice for the Warriors’ fifth annual LI Summer Shootout at Northwell Health Ice Center, contributing five goals over the weekend in his first time he’s ever played organized hockey games.

“It felt amazing to celebrate with my team after,” St. John said. “But it’s not about the goals that I scored, it’s about the team effort and the community I found.”

The three days of competition were action-packed, as three skill levels – the A, C and E tiers - played all weekend and ultimately competed for championships in their respective divisions. The LI Warriors are the host organization with all four teams in action, welcoming in visiting teams from across the country, including Warriors programs in St. Louis, Boston, Washington DC, Florida and Rochester, with local FDNY and EMS ice hockey teams also participating. The Summer Shootout has become a staple event for the LI Warriors since their inception in 2020.

“We have friends all over the country now and for fellow veterans, it’s nice to get back together with them,” said Tom Donaldson, President of the LI Warriors. “It’s a great time, it’s gotten bigger and better every year.”

The LI Warriors program keeps growing and growing. With over 110 players to date – many of them new to ice hockey, like St. John - the Warriors recently expanded from three to four teams, adding another novice level instead of one due to the budding interest.

“That’s the exciting part about it, people that don’t have a lot of hockey experience want to learn to play the game,” Donaldson said. “We start building them up and it’s pretty cool that we’re growing the sport.”

Their newest team made the organization proud when the LI Warriors won the Division E Title 6-5 over the Boston Warriors in a nailbiter of a third period.

“This team was built from the ground up, they were losing games 12-0 when they first got together,” Donaldson said. “To see them achieve this, it’s the best part of the weekend.”

Other results of the final day of the tourney saw the Boston Warriors defeating the F Troop in the C Division Championship action with a final score of 9-5. The 638 Steamfitters were victorious 7-6 over the Renegades in the highly-anticipated A Tier Championship game.