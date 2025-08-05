Viscardi Students and Isles Staff and Players Compete for the Cougar Cup

Any crossover between the New York Islanders and the Henry Viscardi Center is a full circle moment for Todd Decker, who graduated from Viscardi and now works in the Isles game presentation department.

He plays an integral role in the partnership and event planning, such as Tuesday’s game when Scott Mayfield, Ryan Pulock, Kyle MacLean and Islanders staff played against the Viscardi students in a competition for the prized Cougar Cup, which was first introduced in 2023.

“Every once in a while, I have to pinch myself to make sure I’m not dreaming,” Decker said. “I went to Viscardi and now I’m working for the team I used to play against decades ago.”

It was a high-scoring, back and forth affair that saw the Viscardi team edge out the Islanders staff 10-9. Angel on the Viscardi team was presented with the Cougar Cup, which will be proudly kept in the trophy case until next year’s faceoff.

“It came down to the last second, you got to love close games because blowouts aren’t fun to watch or play in,” Decker said. “So, it’s really good that it came down to the wire.”

Mayfield is a familiar face around the Viscardi Center, as the Islanders defenseman played his first wheelchair hockey game early into his pro career. He enjoys returning to support wheelchair hockey and basketball games, as well as the annual Celebrity Sports Night Gala at Viscardi throughout his Isles tenure, always finding a lot of meaning in giving back and spending time with the kids.

“Every time I come, I get a lot out of it too,” Mayfield said. “Anything we can do to put a smile on kids’ faces and bring awareness to what they can do, it’s pretty special.”