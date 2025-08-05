Viscardi Students and Isles Staff and Players Compete for the Cougar Cup

Scott Mayfield, Ryan Pulock, Kyle MacLean, Isles staff and Viscardi students celebrated hockey is for everyone with a game on Tuesday

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Any crossover between the New York Islanders and the Henry Viscardi Center is a full circle moment for Todd Decker, who graduated from Viscardi and now works in the Isles game presentation department.

He plays an integral role in the partnership and event planning, such as Tuesday’s game when Scott Mayfield, Ryan Pulock, Kyle MacLean and Islanders staff played against the Viscardi students in a competition for the prized Cougar Cup, which was first introduced in 2023.

“Every once in a while, I have to pinch myself to make sure I’m not dreaming,” Decker said. “I went to Viscardi and now I’m working for the team I used to play against decades ago.”

It was a high-scoring, back and forth affair that saw the Viscardi team edge out the Islanders staff 10-9. Angel on the Viscardi team was presented with the Cougar Cup, which will be proudly kept in the trophy case until next year’s faceoff.

“It came down to the last second, you got to love close games because blowouts aren’t fun to watch or play in,” Decker said. “So, it’s really good that it came down to the wire.”

Mayfield is a familiar face around the Viscardi Center, as the Islanders defenseman played his first wheelchair hockey game early into his pro career. He enjoys returning to support wheelchair hockey and basketball games, as well as the annual Celebrity Sports Night Gala at Viscardi throughout his Isles tenure, always finding a lot of meaning in giving back and spending time with the kids.

“Every time I come, I get a lot out of it too,” Mayfield said. “Anything we can do to put a smile on kids’ faces and bring awareness to what they can do, it’s pretty special.”

PHOTOS: Viscardi Hockey Wheelchair Game 2025

Scott Mayfield, Ryan Pulock, Kyle MacLean and Isles staff played against Viscardi students on Tuesday, where the Viscardi Team won 10-9 and earned the Cougar Cup. Photos by Dennis DaSilva/ New York Islanders.

The Henry Viscardi School at the Viscardi Center is a school for children with severe physical disability who are also medically fragile. The wheelchair setting was an equalizer, and the game showed how teamwork can transcend abled and disabled individuals.

“Figuring out how to hold the stick and play the ball and move at the same time, it’s pretty complicated,” MacLean said. “These kids are flying out there, it’s cool to see.”

“They’re a lot better than we are,” Pulock said. “It’s challenging, and some of these kids live their whole life in the wheelchair. It gives you a good perspective of getting in there and experiencing some of the challenges they face on a day-to-day basis. It’s amazing how they can succeed and really strive, making the most of it.”

Tuesday’s game took place during a summer school session, where the players on the court were supported by a packed crowd of Viscardi students to support the home team. Mayfield, Pulock and MacLean all hung back after the game to meet the students and autograph Isles hats for them.

“The kids were so excited, they always look forward to this,” said Roy Danis, Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Viscardi Center. “You can see it in their faces when they’re playing, they want to win. It’s a big event in their lives.”

At its core, the game’s overarching message was one of inclusivity, awareness and equality.

“Not many people know about wheelchair hockey and the more you can educate people on disability awareness, the better,” said Decker. “Hockey is the best way to do that. Hockey is for everyone.”

